LeBron James Says He’ll “Be In This League For At Least A Few More Years”

After the Los Angeles Lakers picked up a big overtime win against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, LeBron James revealed he has no plans to retire anytime soon.

James is likely to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record in the next four games or so, and moved closer last night with 28 points – leaving him needing 89 points away from breaking the record.

He also moved into fourth place all-time on the NBA’s assists leaderboard.

After the game, he was quizzed about chasing Kareem’s record.

“I’m going to do it. It’s just a matter of time when I’m going to do it, I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to be in this league for at least a few more years.”

LeBron James on chasing the NBA’s all-time scoring record: “I’m going to do it. It’s just a matter of time when I’m going to do it. I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to be in this league for at least a few more years.” pic.twitter.com/kIPmDFwF0F — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 1, 2023

The Lakers were made to work hard for their victory over the Knicks, and New York’s Jalen Brunson was praised by LeBron, and he compared the Lakers win to the loss to the Celtics on January 28, and he’s still not letting that one go…

“The game was decided by the players. In Boston, the game was decided by the refs. So it was more demoralizing,

“But I mean, obviously, what happened in Boston was what happened.”

