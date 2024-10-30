LeBron James is making a return to Cleveland on Wednesday night, with the Lakers taking on the 5-0 Cavaliers who are looking to remain undefeated after six games.

James Back In Cleveland

LeBron James spent 11 years of his illustrious NBA career with the Cavaliers, winning one title during his time in Cleveland where he became such a legend.

James holds an impressive record when visiting his former side, averaging 31.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists, in nine wins and just two losses in Ohio.

Nobody enjoys playing in Cleveland more than LeBron and he shoots an average of 54% against his former team in the 22 games he has played against them.

After the Lakers win over Phoenix on Monday, James said: “It’s definitely going to be very special to be back home and be able to run the floor with my son who spent a lot of time on that floor throughout my days when I played there for 11 years.”

This homecoming is set to be more special than most, with Bronny James expected to feature on Wednesday in his second NBA appearance alongside his dad.

Bronny has made just one appearance for the Lakers so far – in the season opener against Minnesota – and he is yet to get his first points in the league, but he will get another chance on Wednesday.

LeBron and Bronny James are expected to take the court together in Cleveland tomorrow. 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/8IVg29v3Rg — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 29, 2024

“Stepping back on this floor is always a pretty cool feeling, looking up there and pretty much being a part of all of the banners in this arena,” James said, after playing in Cleveland last year. “And the No. 1 banner, the one that sits in the middle, was that ’16 championship, so that’s pretty cool.”

The Cavaliers will be a tougher opponent than usual and they come into the game this week as heavy favourites, having won their first five games to kick off the season.