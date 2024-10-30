NBA

LeBron James Returning To Cleveland As Cavaliers Look To Move To 5-0 And Remain Unbeaten

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
LeBron James all-time scoring leader-SportsLens.com
LeBron James all-time scoring leader-SportsLens.com

LeBron James is making a return to Cleveland on Wednesday night, with the Lakers taking on the 5-0 Cavaliers who are looking to remain undefeated after six games.

James Back In Cleveland

LeBron James spent 11 years of his illustrious NBA career with the Cavaliers, winning one title during his time in Cleveland where he became such a legend.

James holds an impressive record when visiting his former side, averaging 31.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists, in nine wins and just two losses in Ohio.

Nobody enjoys playing in Cleveland more than LeBron and he shoots an average of 54% against his former team in the 22 games he has played against them.

After the Lakers win over Phoenix on Monday, James said: “It’s definitely going to be very special to be back home and be able to run the floor with my son who spent a lot of time on that floor throughout my days when I played there for 11 years.”

This homecoming is set to be more special than most, with Bronny James expected to feature on Wednesday in his second NBA appearance alongside his dad.

Bronny has made just one appearance for the Lakers so far – in the season opener against Minnesota – and he is yet to get his first points in the league, but he will get another chance on Wednesday.

“Stepping back on this floor is always a pretty cool feeling, looking up there and pretty much being a part of all of the banners in this arena,” James said, after playing in Cleveland last year. “And the No. 1 banner, the one that sits in the middle, was that ’16 championship, so that’s pretty cool.”

The Cavaliers will be a tougher opponent than usual and they come into the game this week as heavy favourites, having won their first five games to kick off the season.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Kristaps Porzingis Celtics pic
NBA

LATEST Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis is expected to return for Boston by December

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 30 2024
LeBron James all-time scoring leader-SportsLens.com
NBA
LeBron James Returning To Cleveland As Cavaliers Look To Move To 5-0 And Remain Unbeaten
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 30 2024

LeBron James is making a return to Cleveland on Wednesday night, with the Lakers taking on the 5-0 Cavaliers who are looking to remain undefeated after six games. James Back…

Jonathan Kuminga Warriors pic
NBA
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr benched forward Jonathan Kuminga on Tuesday vs. the Pelicans
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 30 2024

Through four games in the 2024-25 season, the Warriors are 3-1. Golden State was at home on Tuesday night to face the Pelicans. For the first three games of the…

Dennis Schroder Nets pic
NBA
One league insider believes Brooklyn’s Dennis Schroder could be a trade piece later in the season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 29 2024
Paul George 76ers pic
NBA
76ers’ Paul George (knee) will miss at least the first three games of the 2024-25 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 25 2024
Dejounte Murray Pelicnas pic
NBA
Pelicans’ Dejounte Murray fractured his hand and is out for an extended period of time
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 24 2024
Aaron Gordon Nuggets pic
NBA
Aaron Gordon has agreed to a four-year, $133 million extension with the Denver Nuggets
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 22 2024
Arrow to top