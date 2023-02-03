NBA

LeBron James Makes Strong Statement On Anthony Davis

Kyle Curran
AD and LeBron
LeBron James and the LA Lakers haven’t been at their best so far this season, and this could possibly be due to the fact that Anthony Davis has been out with injury, missing some games. 

Davis is one of the most important parts of this Lakers team, and has done a great job as a rim protector when he’s been on the court.

With him, they perform better, and LeBron has had his say on the presence of Davis:

““He’s a Defensive Player of the Year player every night. Our confidence is extremely high when we know we have AD on the back line,

Davis missed 20 games and five and a half weeks of action due to a foot injury suffered back in December.

His presence is not only noticed defensively, but offensively as well with him helping James on the scoring front. He’s averaging 26.9 points per game, and 12 rebounds, with 8.7 of them coming in the defense.

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community.
