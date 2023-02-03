LeBron James Makes Strong Statement On Anthony Davis

LeBron James and the LA Lakers haven’t been at their best so far this season, and this could possibly be due to the fact that Anthony Davis has been out with injury, missing some games.

Davis is one of the most important parts of this Lakers team, and has done a great job as a rim protector when he’s been on the court.

I want people to understand how ridiculous Anthony Davis is playing right now. This is Shaq level offense coupled with Hakeem level defense all in one player. Truly insane. — Laker Central (@LakerCentral365) December 5, 2022

With him, they perform better, and LeBron has had his say on the presence of Davis:

““He’s a Defensive Player of the Year player every night. Our confidence is extremely high when we know we have AD on the back line,

Davis missed 20 games and five and a half weeks of action due to a foot injury suffered back in December.

His presence is not only noticed defensively, but offensively as well with him helping James on the scoring front. He’s averaging 26.9 points per game, and 12 rebounds, with 8.7 of them coming in the defense.

LeBron James shoots up a bullet dime to Anthony Davis for the slam! 💥pic.twitter.com/KdPnk89m43 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 3, 2023

