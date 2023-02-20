NBA

LeBron James Gives Injury Update After Being Forced Off In All-Star Game

Kyle Curran
LeBron James Injury All Star
LeBron James Injury All Star

After sitting out for all of the second half of Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game due to an injury to his right hand, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has given an update on his status. 

James finished the first half, however wasn’t on the court for any of the second half after getting injured, in what the league classed as a right hand contusion.

It’s fair to say the legendary Lakers man was going well before he made the decision not to play in the second half.

Following the game, LeBron spoke to the media, giving an update on his status.

“Coach Malone is a defensive-minded coach and I told him I would get one stop tonight,” James said. “I tried to get one little chasedown block and got my finger caught in the rim, but I’ll be fine. It’s not too much to worry about. For precautionary reasons, just took the rest of the night off.”

The 38-year-old tied Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most appearances in All-Star Game history, with his 19th appearance in the big game.

In the end, Team LeBron couldn’t manage a win against Team Giannis, with the latter winning 184-175 and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum picking up the All-Star MVP award scoring a record-breaking 55 points.

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
