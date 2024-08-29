NBA

LeBron James Addresses What Bronny Must Call Him On The Court This Season: “He cannot call me dad in the workplace”

LeBron James and Bronny James will be the first ever father and son duo to play together in the NBA this season, but LeBron is adamant his son cannot call him ‘dad’ on the court. 

What Will Bronny Call LeBron?

With LeBron and Bronny James playing together for the Lakers this season, there has been speculation over what the latter will call the former on the court, with many jokes made by fans in the offseason.

Obviously Bronny can’t really call the NBA’s all time top points scorer ‘dad’ on the court and LeBron addressed the situation this week on a new episode of “The Shop”.

“He cannot call me dad in the workplace.

“Once we leave out the private facility and the gates close, I could be dad again [and] in the car if we ride together, at home I could be dad.”

But if he can’t call him dad, what is Bronny supposed to call LeBron on the court? The four-time championship winner answered that as well.

“He got to call me like ‘2-3’ or ‘Bron’ or, you know, ‘GOAT’ if he want to. It’s up to him.

“We cannot be running down the court, and he’d be like, ‘Dad, push the ball up! Dad, I’m open! Dad, come on!'”

Bronny enters the league alongside his dad with all the pressure in the world on his shoulders after agreeing a four-year, $7.9million deal with the Lakers.

LeBron on the other hand is going for a historic fifth championship, as he looks to repeat

James isn’t slowing down at his old age though and his numbers in Los Angeles last year were as impressive as ever, as he averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game across 55 matches.

Bronny will have a tough time keeping up with his dad during his first season in the league, but after a positive summer league for the Lakers, hopes are high for the 19-year-old prospect.

