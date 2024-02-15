In the 2018 NBA Draft, Trae Young was drafted fifth overall by the Dallas Mavericks. However, Atlanta made a draft-night trade to swap their first-rounders. Young went to the Hawks and Luka Doncic went to Dallas. The rest is history after that. Both players have proved to be two of the best from what was a strong 2018 draft class.

Young has been with the Hawks for the last six seasons and has been a steady contributor to their franchise. In 403 career games, the 25-year-old averages (25.6) points and (9.5) assists. The three-time all-star has given the team elite production but some league sources think Young could be available for trade this offseason. One Western Conference executive said the Hawks would “love” to trade him away this offseason.

Is Trae Young a player the Hawks would consider trading this offseason? What would be their asking price?

At 24-31, the Atlanta Hawks are 10th in the Eastern Conference. If the season ended today, they would be one of four teams competing in the NBA play-in tournament. In 2023-24, PG Trae Young has started in 50 of their 55 games. He is averaging (26.7) points, (10.9) assists, and (1.4) steals. Young was named an all-star for the third time in his six-year career this season. However, rumors say that he was almost traded at the deadline to the Spurs.

The two parties had discussed a potential trade before the deadline last week. Trae Young is a player that has been on “trade watch” for a few years now. However, he still remains with the team and does not let that affect his play. Howard Beck of The Ringer noted that either Dejounte Murray or Young will be traded this offseason. Potentially both if the Hawks are looking to hit a major reset. Their success in 2023-24 will factor into the decisions they make after the season ends.

If the Hawks do move on from Young this offseason, they’re going to be giving up an elite player. Atlanta will surely be asking for a major haul. Young is one of the top PGs in the NBA and there are plenty of teams who would trade for the 25-year-old. The Spurs and Lakers are two franchises who have shown the most interest. Several other teams could come into play once the 2023-24 season is officially over. Only time will tell what the Hawks plan to do.