NBA

Trae Young Is The Most Overrated Player In NBA, According To Player Poll

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 220323041553 01 trae young 03222022
rsz 220323041553 01 trae young 03222022

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks had something of a down year in 2022-23 after a hot start to his career, and there may be a reason for that, according to some of his fellow NBA players.

Trae Young Is Most Overrated NBA Player, According To His Peers

Back in April, The Athletic released an article that featured an anonymous poll of current NBA players. A multitude of questions were asked and answered, ranging from current league happenings to the greatest player of all time talk. But one of the more interesting and telling tidbits of information shared by the players was who they thought were the most over and underrated.

For the overrated section of the poll, the opinion of 54 players were gathered. There were 17 players who received one vote each, making up 31.5% of the total. But there was a single player who received 14.8% of the votes, more than anyone else, making him the most overrated player in the NBA amongst his peers.

That designation went to Trae Young, who received plenty of hype for both his and his team’s success early in his career. Following Young on the list was a two-way tie between Julius Randle and Pascal Siakam, with Jimmy Butler, Rudy Gobert, and Draymond Green also making appearances.

Jrue Holiday Tops Two Different Player Polls

Some of the names that received one vote included Donovan Mitchell, Tyrese Haliburton, and “The Grizzlies”.

The poll for underrated looked similar at the top, as 34% of the 97 votes went to a single player. But Jrue Holiday was given the most love from his peers, taking 17.5% of the votes for the most overlooked player. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Mikal Bridges were the only other guys to receive more than 4.1% of the polling numbers.

Interestingly enough, Damian Lillard shows up on both lists, receiving multiple votes for both most overrated and most underrated. When looking at the players who received one vote, there were also similarities between the two polls there as well. Some notable named mentioned for underrated included Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyrie Irving, and Jordan Poole.

Holiday was also named the best defender in the league by his peers.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz merlin 145558734 214af566 590e 4977 9f23 b82ac36ad3c1 superjumbo
NBA

LATEST Kevin Durant Opens Up About His Relationship With Draymond Green

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 29 2023
rsz gettyimages 1245819252 1
NBA
NBA: Tatum, Giannis Should Pass Jaylen Brown For Largest Contract Next Year
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 27 2023

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics made history earlier this week when the team signed the player to the biggest contract in NBA history. The deal is set to kick…

rsz 1587138771073
NBA
Dwyane Wade On Allen Iverson: “I Want To Give Him His Flowers”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 27 2023

Dwayne Wade will be presented with one of the highest honors in basketball when he is inducted into the Hall of Fame on August 12th. Given the opportunity to choose…

rsz 221111005636 01 nba commissioner adam silver
NBA
NBA Targeting The Casual Fan With New In-Season Tournament
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 27 2023
rsz 16883880223183
NBA
Blazers Might Be Trying To Salvage Relationship With Damian Lillard
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 26 2023
rsz hi res a5978232902ff8a0af486d16fc47fc1e crop north
NBA
Steph Curry Admits He Wanted Kevin Durant Back On The Warriors
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 26 2023
rsz 1470049875
NBA
Anthony Edwards: “I Want The Warriors In The Playoffs” Because Of Draymond Green
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 25 2023
Arrow to top