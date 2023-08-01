Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks had something of a down year in 2022-23 after a hot start to his career, and there may be a reason for that, according to some of his fellow NBA players.

Trae Young Is Most Overrated NBA Player, According To His Peers

NBA players anonymously voted on the league’s most overrated player: pic.twitter.com/qIx52dtVeP — BrickMuse (@BrickMuse) August 1, 2023

Back in April, The Athletic released an article that featured an anonymous poll of current NBA players. A multitude of questions were asked and answered, ranging from current league happenings to the greatest player of all time talk. But one of the more interesting and telling tidbits of information shared by the players was who they thought were the most over and underrated.

For the overrated section of the poll, the opinion of 54 players were gathered. There were 17 players who received one vote each, making up 31.5% of the total. But there was a single player who received 14.8% of the votes, more than anyone else, making him the most overrated player in the NBA amongst his peers.

That designation went to Trae Young, who received plenty of hype for both his and his team’s success early in his career. Following Young on the list was a two-way tie between Julius Randle and Pascal Siakam, with Jimmy Butler, Rudy Gobert, and Draymond Green also making appearances.

Jrue Holiday Tops Two Different Player Polls

“There’s a group of 3 that always a light bulb went off when they’re on the court. Jrue Holiday, Tony Allen and Ron Artest.” Stephen Curry on the toughest defenders he’s played against. (via @TODAYshow)pic.twitter.com/b0LsMrDhlH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 30, 2023

Some of the names that received one vote included Donovan Mitchell, Tyrese Haliburton, and “The Grizzlies”.

The poll for underrated looked similar at the top, as 34% of the 97 votes went to a single player. But Jrue Holiday was given the most love from his peers, taking 17.5% of the votes for the most overlooked player. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Mikal Bridges were the only other guys to receive more than 4.1% of the polling numbers.

Interestingly enough, Damian Lillard shows up on both lists, receiving multiple votes for both most overrated and most underrated. When looking at the players who received one vote, there were also similarities between the two polls there as well. Some notable named mentioned for underrated included Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyrie Irving, and Jordan Poole.

Holiday was also named the best defender in the league by his peers.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like