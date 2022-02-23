Porto have one foot in the next round of the competition as they travel to Rome to take on Lazio.

Lazio v Porto Preview

Following a 2-1 defeat to the Portuguese giants at the Estadio do Dragao, the Italian outfit are staring into a rather quick elimination from a competition they were hoping to go deeper in.

Maurizio Sarri’s men have been very ineffective away from home. This inefficacy caught up to them eventually. The Roman giants have won just twice in their last 13 away matches in Europe.

However, the Eagles have lost just once at home across all competitions this season which is quite something. They are yet to taste defeat in Serie A since January but need to improve their performances against a very tough Porto side.

Sergio Conceicao returns to a city where he thrived as a player. And his Porto side actually eliminated the Italians in the semifinal of the competition back in 2003 when a certain Jose Mourinho was in charge.

And after dropping out of Champions League, the Lisbon giants will be eager to go all the way in the competition.

When does Lazio v Porto kick-off?

Lazio v Porto kicks off at 17:45 PM on February 24th, 2022.

Lazio v Porto Team News

Lazio Team News

Ciro Immobile is a major doubt for the game after missing out the last two games. Pedro has an ankle injury while Mattia Zaccagni is suspended.

Manuel Lazari and Francesco Acerbi remain sidelined through injuries.

Lazio possible starting lineup:

Strakosha; Marusic, Patric, Felipe, Hysaj; Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Alberto; Pedro, Anderson, Cabral

Porto Team News

The league leaders have no injury worries but Wendell is suspended.

Porto possible starting lineup:

Marchesin; Mario, Pepe, Mbemba, Sanusi; Otavio, Uribe, Grujic, Vitinha; Vieira, Martinez