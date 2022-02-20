Udinese vs Lazio prediction: Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

Lazio will go to the Dacia Arena on Sunday to face Serie A strugglers Udinese, looking to bounce back from another midweek setback.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 00:45

Date: 21st February 2022, Dacia Arena

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Udinese vs Lazio Prediction

This season, Lazio has struggled to reach its full potential under Maurizio Sarri, and they will have to show themselves this week. The Biancocelesti have several good players on their roster, but they will have to prove their worth in the coming months.

Udinese has also fallen short of expectations thus far and will have to work hard to avoid relegation. In short, Lazio is the superior team and should be able to win this match.

Udinese vs Lazio Prediction: Udinese 1-3 Lazio @ 31/20 with Virgin Bet.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Check out the best Udinese vs Lazio free bets

Find out where to watch the Udinese vs Lazio live stream

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Udinese vs Lazio Betting Tips

Udinese will be looking to bounce back after losing 4-0 to Hellas Verona in Serie A last time out.

In recent years, Udinese have struggled to score goals. Over the course of their last six matches, they have only scored four goals against other teams. Udinese has also seen a total of 13 goals scored against them in those matches.

Lazio and their travelling fans will be hoping for a better result here after a loss in their last Europa League match against Porto.

In recent games featuring Lazio, there has been an increasing trend of at least one team drawing a blank. It has happened five times in their last six meetings, according to their records. During those matches, opposing teams have scored a total of 6 goals, with Lazio scoring 8.

Udinese vs Lazio Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 19/20.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Udinese vs Lazio Betting Odds

Match Winner

Lazio @ 31/20 with Virgin Bet

Draw @ 11/5 with Virgin Bet

Udinese @ 17/10 with Virgin Bet

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 19/20

Under 2.5 @ 4/5

Udinese vs Lazio Free Bet

Virgin bet is offering new customers £20 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.