Las Vegas Raiders Sign Free Agent Corner Marcus Peters

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent corner-back Marcus Peters to a one-year deal as the Raiders desperately need help in the secondary.

The #Raiders have reached an agreement with former #Ravens Pro Bowl CB Marcus Peters, sources say. Peters, who had an impressive workout today, gets a 1-year deal and Las Vegas gets a talented player right before camp. pic.twitter.com/DmbaYLLoSh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2023

Marcus Peters, known for his aggressive playing style and exceptional ball skills, brings a wealth of talent and expertise to the Raiders. The 30-year-old corner back has a proven track record of success throughout his NFL career, having previously played for the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, and most recently, the Baltimore Ravens.

Throughout his career, Marcus Peters has been a ball hawk, known for his knack for interceptions and game-changing plays. He has recorded numerous pick-sixes and has consistently ranked among the league leaders in interceptions over the years. Peters’ aggressive and instinctive style of play has made him a formidable force in the secondary. He will add a new dimension to the Raiders’ defensive strategies.

However, Peters’ leadership qualities and experience will be invaluable in guiding and mentoring younger players in the Raiders’ defensive backfield. His presence on the field will not only elevate the team’s performance but also provide the defense with a strong and confident presence.

The Las Vegas Raiders are +1100 to win the AFC West according to Nevada sportsbooks.

In a division that has quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Russell Wilson, the Raiders would, however, would like to have a respectable secondary to get some pressure on these quarterbacks in this very competitive division. The Raiders did just that by signing the veteran Peters. Hopefully for the team he can return to form as one of the better corner backs in the NFL.