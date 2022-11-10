Las Vegas Raiders Linebacker Blake Martinez Retires

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

howeverLas Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez has announced his retirement from the NFL after seven seasons.

Blake Martinez played 63 snaps (91%) on Sunday for the #Raiders. Now abruptly retires. https://t.co/hGxB6MaKBp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 10, 2022

Today just gets worse for the Las Vegas Raiders. Tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow were placed on Injured Reserve earlier today. This came as quite a surprise, however, as their was not really any build up to Martinez nearing retirement as he is only 28 years old.

This is not the first time a linebacker has retired before the age of 30, however. Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechely announced his retirement just a couple years ago.

Martinez was drafted in the 4th round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. He played his college ball at Stanford. Throughout his career, Martinez was more productive as a Green Bay Packer than any other of the three teams he’s played for.

Martinez is mostly known for being a tackling machine, but that is basically all he can do. In only his second year, Martinez lead the NFL in tackles made with 144 with 96 solo tackles.

In 2020, Martinez signed a contract with the New York Giants, and his career took a downturn. Martinez was still getting tackles, however, he just was not being productive in any other areas. He only lasted two seasons with New York.

This season he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders midway through the season. He only played in four games.

Congrats on your retirement, @big__blake50! And good luck on your new journey. ☠️ pic.twitter.com/GeNF5Ej3H6 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 10, 2022

Martinez stated that he is walking away from football to focus on his family and future endeavors.

Sadly, the Las Vegas Raiders already have slim depth at the linebacker position. Las Vegas might add somebody of a team’s practice squad or sign somebody off the street.

With the Raiders sitting at 2-6, the likelihood of them competing this year are slim to none. They are currently at +800 to make the playoffs according to most NFL betting sites.