LeBron James is close to making history and breaking Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s record as the NBA‘s all-time leading scorer, and ticket prices of his next game against Oklahoma Thunder have soared to up to $17,540.
James is just 36 points away from breaking the record, and the Lakers’ next game is set for Tuesday, Feb. 7 against Oklahoma City Thunder at the Crypto.com Arena in LA, and all eyes will be on LeBron to see if he can finally overtake Kareem.
LeBron is averaging 30.0 points per game so he could need more than one more game to make history, but he has shown he can hit at least 36 nine times this season.
How Much Are Tickets For The Thunder Game?
Tickets for the game on TicketSmarter.com range from as low as $117 to as high as $17,540
Lower-level tickets in the arena range from $260 to over $1000, but if you’d rather sit on the upper-level then tickets range from $120 to $700.
Most Expensive Ticket For The Game?
The most expensive tickets are a pair of court-side seats which are currently going for $17,540 each.
If you’d like a 100-level ticket, the most expensive is going for $6,181. The most expensive 200-level ticket is going for $2,768, and if you’d want a 300-level ticket they cost a maximum of $4,156.
Cheapest Ticket For The Game?
If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative to witness history, you can get a 300-level ticket for $129.
Meanwhile a 200-level ticket can be purchased for $183, while the cheapest 100-level ticket is going for $264.
