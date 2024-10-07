Soccer

“It makes things fuzzy” – Kylian Mbappe Receives Backlash After Featuring for Real Madrid but Skipping France Duty Due to Injury

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Kylian Mbappe France and Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe France and Real Madrid

Former France international Maxime Bossis and Fabien Bonnet, spokesperson for the Irresistibles Francais, have criticized Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe for not making himself available for his country. Bossis finds it odd that Mbappe keeps playing for Los Blancos while avoiding international duty by citing injury. Bonnet, meanwhile, has criticized Mbappe’s leadership skills while lamenting Antoine Griezmann’s retirement.

One of the finest players on the planet, Mbappe joined Real Madrid during the summer transfer window. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has shown promise since the move but has yet to play up to his potential. The 25-year-old has also not been at his physical best. He missed the 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid on September 29 with a muscle injury and there was fear he would only return to action after the international break.

However, Mbappe recovered well ahead of schedule and traveled with the squad for their UEFA Champions League clash with LOSC Lille last week. He also started in Madrid’s 2-0 win over Villarreal on Saturday, October 5. Although Mbappe looks fit to play for Los Blancos, he was absent from Didier Deschamps’ France squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League clashes. Last Thursday (October 3), Deschamps’ said Mbappe lacked preparation and hence was not part of the squad.

Real Madrid Ace Kylian Mbappe Slammed for Not Playing for France

Ex-Les Bleus man Bossis has not taken his absence well. Speaking to French sports daily L’Equipe, he said (via Telegraph India):

Either you’re injured, and you don’t play with your club and you’re not called up in the national team.

But when you come off the bench in the Champions League and you start a league game, it makes things fuzzy. He’s a special player. We’ve known that with Michel Platini when we still wanted him with us when he was injured.

Bonnet, meanwhile, called recently retired Griezmann the “real captain” of France.

He added:

As a captain (Mbappe) must be an example for the fans, and he has not been.

What emerges is that the real captain, Antoine Griezmann, is gone.

France, who are second in League A Group 2, will take on Israel on Thursday, October 10. They will play their second game against Belgium on Monday, October 14.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Kylian Mbappe France and Real Madrid
Soccer

LATEST “It makes things fuzzy” – Kylian Mbappe Receives Backlash After Featuring for Real Madrid but Skipping France Duty Due to Injury

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 07 2024
Lionel MEssi and Inter Miami
Soccer
“It’s not just a game” – Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Eyes Massive MLS Record After Winning Supporters’ Shield
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 07 2024

Inter Miami stars Julian Gressel, Noah Allen, and Oscar Ustari have said Lionel Messi and Co. will go after a special Major League Soccer (MLS) record when they take on…

Ange Postecoglou Is Tottenham Hotspur Manager
Soccer
“I’m absolutely gutted with that” – Tottenham Hotspur Manager Ange Postecoglou Laments Lack of Fighting Spirit in Brighton & Hove Albion Defeat
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 07 2024

Tottenham Hotspur coach Ange Postecoglou has said his team did not put up a fight in the second half against Brighton & Hove Albion. The Australian called it a “terrible”…

Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag
Soccer
“Can you answer that? I can’t” – Gary Lineker Says Manchester United is Suffering from an Identity Crisis Under Erik ten Hag
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 07 2024
Liverpool Manager Arne Slot
Soccer
Liverpool Transfer News: Christian Falk Says Bundesliga Ace Dreams of Playing for the Reds
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 04 2024
Former Arsenal Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale
Soccer
“I just wanted to play football” – Aaron Ramsdale Says He Did Not Want To Win Trophies As a Benchwarmer at Arsenal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 04 2024
UEFA Europa League
Soccer
UEFA Europa League 2024-25: 5 Players Who Stood Out on Matchday 2
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 04 2024
Arrow to top