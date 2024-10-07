Former France international Maxime Bossis and Fabien Bonnet, spokesperson for the Irresistibles Francais, have criticized Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe for not making himself available for his country. Bossis finds it odd that Mbappe keeps playing for Los Blancos while avoiding international duty by citing injury. Bonnet, meanwhile, has criticized Mbappe’s leadership skills while lamenting Antoine Griezmann’s retirement.

One of the finest players on the planet, Mbappe joined Real Madrid during the summer transfer window. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has shown promise since the move but has yet to play up to his potential. The 25-year-old has also not been at his physical best. He missed the 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid on September 29 with a muscle injury and there was fear he would only return to action after the international break.

However, Mbappe recovered well ahead of schedule and traveled with the squad for their UEFA Champions League clash with LOSC Lille last week. He also started in Madrid’s 2-0 win over Villarreal on Saturday, October 5. Although Mbappe looks fit to play for Los Blancos, he was absent from Didier Deschamps’ France squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League clashes. Last Thursday (October 3), Deschamps’ said Mbappe lacked preparation and hence was not part of the squad.

Real Madrid Ace Kylian Mbappe Slammed for Not Playing for France

Ex-Les Bleus man Bossis has not taken his absence well. Speaking to French sports daily L’Equipe, he said (via Telegraph India):

“Either you’re injured, and you don’t play with your club and you’re not called up in the national team.

“But when you come off the bench in the Champions League and you start a league game, it makes things fuzzy. He’s a special player. We’ve known that with Michel Platini when we still wanted him with us when he was injured.”

Bonnet, meanwhile, called recently retired Griezmann the “real captain” of France.

He added:

“As a captain (Mbappe) must be an example for the fans, and he has not been.

“What emerges is that the real captain, Antoine Griezmann, is gone.”

France, who are second in League A Group 2, will take on Israel on Thursday, October 10. They will play their second game against Belgium on Monday, October 14.