KSI is set to fight Tommy Fury in a boxing match on October 14, 2023. Find out KSI’s net worth, YouTube earnings, boxing record, girlfriend, and more.

His legal name is Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji but to others, he’s known as KSI, an English YouTuber, boxer, artist, and internet personality. He started his career as a YouTuber and is a current member/founder of the group Sidemen.

KSI’s journey to fame started in 2009, when he started as a gaming YouTuber, playing popular games like FIFA. He amassed over 41.53 million subscribers on both his channels and became the 115th most-subscribed account on YouTube.

From there, his career took off and has led to many different opportunities including boxing. His boxing career began in 2018 when he fought Logan Paul.

After years of the YouTube and music grind, KSI has found new avenues for revenue, which have significantly increased his net worth, and career earnings.

Find out more about KSI’s net worth, boxing record, boxing bio, YouTube earnings, and girlfriend.

KSI Net Worth

KSI has made many entrepreneurial ventures in the last few years. Since his first boxing exhibition, there have been a lot of opportunities for KSI.

Along with a stronger social media presence, KSI has been making income from YouTube, boxing, sponsorships, and his personal endeavors. He is the CEO of Misfit Boxing and currently co-owns the hydration sports drink “Prime” with Logan Paul. KSI also owns a few restaurant chains called “Sides”

Currently, KSI’s net worth is an estimated $30 million. It’s only increasing every year as his media presence grows larger.

KSI Boxing Record and Next Fight

KSI currently has an undefeated record. He has fought in only one career professional boxing match against Logan Paul, which he won via split decision.

His exhibition boxing record is 3-0-1. KSI has beaten Swarms, Luis Alcaraz Pindea, and FaZe Temperrr and he also has one no-contest on his record against Joe Fournier.

It’s been 10 months since his fight against FaZe and KSI is looking to get back into the ring against Tommy Fury in October. The scheduled bout is set for October 2023 in Manchester. It will be a pay-per-view event headlined by KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillion Danis.

KSI Boxing Bio: Height, Weightclass, Reach and Stance

KSI stands at 6ft tall with a wingspan of 76 inches. He has a long reach which has led to multiple knockouts in his career. He currently is fighting in the cruiserweight which means his weight ranges between 175 to 200 lbs.

His nickname in the ring is “The Nightmare” and he’s successfully sold many pay-per-view fights. In total his fights have brought in over $36 million.

Check out KSI’s boxing bio below.

KSI Height: 6 ft (183 cm)

KSI Reach: 76 inches (193 cm)

KSI Weightclass: Cruiserweight

KSI Stance: Orthodox

KSI YouTube Earnings and Career

Since 2009 KSI has been an active content creator on YouTube. He has over 40 million subscribers combined on his YouTube channels. He’s found a lot of success on the platform with his main channel bringing in over 5.95 billion views and 13 billion views on both his channels combined.

KSI generally earns about $250,000 for every video on his main channel. While a lot of his money stems from YouTube earnings, he has a successful business venture and many lucrative sponsorships like Amazon Prime.

The English internet sensation has a strong social media presence as well with 13 million followers on Instagram, 8.9 million followers on X, and 11.6 million on TikTok.

KSI Girlfriend

Earlier this year, KSI confirmed that he indeed has a girlfriend. After months of speculation that he was with Anne Marie or different internet celebrities, KSI has refused to give away the identity of his partner.

Instead, he told Good Morning America, that he was in a relationship and wasn’t willing to reveal her identity. The English YouTube sensation stated that he is a private person and doesn’t want to share that sort of information about himself in the public eye.

