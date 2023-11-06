NBA

Knicks News: Julius Randle Is Off To A Historically Bad Start To The 2023-24 Season

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz ezgif 5 9e52102936 julius randle abbie parr associated press
rsz ezgif 5 9e52102936 julius randle abbie parr associated press

The New York Knicks were able to advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs last season, and won two games in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals before being eliminated by the Miami Heat. It was the best finish by the team in 10 years, and there were reasons for optimism going forward despite the defeat.

Julius Randle Struggling For Knicks Through 6 Games

There wasn’t a lot of optimism surrounding forward Julius Randle, though. He was the team’s leading scorer in the regular season, as he has been every year since 2019-20, and was named an All-Star and was given All-NBA Third Team honors. He finished the 2022-23 season averaging more points than Nikola Jokić, De’Aaron Fox, and Anthony Edwards.

Then the playoffs began, and Randle somehow shrunk when the lights shined the brightest. His scoring average dropped from 25.1 in the regular season to just 16.6 in the playoffs, and he shot an abysmal 37.4% from the field as a whole, and 25.8% from three point range specifically.

The Knicks brought back roughly the same set of characters as they had last season to start the 2023-24 campaign, and there were hopes that Randle’s playoff struggles were an aberration and not a sign of things to come.

This year has started off even worse. The Knicks are struggling out of the gate with a 2-4 record, and Randle may deserve a large portion of the blame for the slow start. His scoring average through six games is down to 13.7 points per game, which would be his lowest total since 2016-17, and his shooting percentage is historically bad.

Shooting Numbers Are Historically Bad

Randle is making baskets at a 27.1% clip so far this year, which is the lowest mark in NBA history of any player that has taken 75+ shots over his team’s first six games.

It isn’t just the shooting percentage woes. Randle has been accused of showing a lack of effort on both sides of the floor, and is being called out in the media for the “selfish” basketball that he has been playing so far this year.

Julius Randle and the Knicks will take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday evening inside Madison Square Garden. Newly acquired James Harden is scheduled to make his debut for the visiting team, and they are favored by 1.5 points over New York.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz ezgif 5 9e52102936 julius randle abbie parr associated press
NBA

LATEST Knicks News: Julius Randle Is Off To A Historically Bad Start To The 2023-24 Season

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  46min
Ausar Thompson Pistons pic
NBA
Pistons’ Ausar Thompson made NBA history on Sunday vs. the Suns and continues to shine as a rookie
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h

The top of the 2023 NBA Draft class was full of talent and a number of rookies are already shining early on. With the fifth overall pick, the Pistons took…

dims.apnews
NBA
NBA Says Correct Call Was Made In Controversial Ending Between Warriors & Thunder
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 4 2023

The NBA In-Season Tournament got started on Friday night around the NBA, and one of the most entertaining games of the evening happened in Oklahoma City between the Warriors and…

lmsp8caosdythzigmrpi
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies Drop Their Record To An NBA-Worst 0-6
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 4 2023
rsz russ pg
NBA
Clippers Now Have 4 Of The 12 Highest Paid NBA Players Ever On Their Roster
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 3 2023
Victor Wembanyama Spurs pic
NBA
Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama scored a career-high 38 points to help San Antonio get their third win of the season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 3 2023
rsz demar derozan zach lavine
NBA
Zach LaVine On Chicago Bulls: “We Gotta Make This Work”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 2 2023
Arrow to top