The playoff races in the NBA are starting to take shape as we head into the final 25 games of the 2023-24 season, and certain races are becoming heated as teams jockey for position. There were 11 games that took place around the league on Sunday, many of which had big implications, especially in the Western Conference.

Final: Kings 123, Clippers 107 “Light the Beam” chants in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/djoosQsyOj — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) February 26, 2024

Entering Sunday, the Phoenix Suns were in the 8th spot in the West, and enjoyed a big win over LeBron James and the Lakers early in the day. They were helped out further when the Pacers ended the Mavericks’ 7-game winning streak, and again when the Pelicans fell to the Bulls.

Before the start of the late games, the Suns had jumped from 8th place all the way into 5th. But their stay at that spot didn’t last long, as the Kings were able to overcome a 4.5-point underdog spread to defeat Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers, pushing the Kings into 5th and knocking Phoenix down a peg.

Domantas Sabonis notched his league leading 20th triple double in the win, which helped Sacramento move from 7th place into 5th to wrap up the evening.

Celtics Hold Big Lead, But Other East Races Heat Up

+14 2-0 since the All-Star break. MVP? pic.twitter.com/V0f3Zk1PAk — Bucks Muse (@BucksMuse) February 25, 2024

There was a shakeup higher up in the standings, too. Thanks to Denver defeating Golden State, they were able to climb into 3rd place, while the Clippers move down into 4th.

Given how things have looked over the past couple of weeks, it seems as though we will see some of the races come down to the final week and days before they are decided. The Boston Celtics hold a massive lead over everyone else in the Eastern Conference, but the 4th through 8th seeds are separated by just 2.5 games.

The race for second place in the East got hotter, too, as the Bucks win combined with the Cavaliers loss moves Milwaukee to within a game of Cleveland in the standings. The Knicks are beginning to fade in that particular race, though, as they have lost 6 of their last 8 after winning 15 of 18 to start the calendar year.