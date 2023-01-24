NBA

Kevin Durant to be Re-Evaluated In Two Weeks Due To Knee Injury


Owen Jones

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is going to be re-evaluated in two weeks due to the knee injury he suffered earlier this month.

 

Durant will begin running and participating in on-court activities this week. Another update on his status likely won’t come until next month. He was initially expected to miss about a month after being diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain in his right knee. Durant was injured during a victory in Miami on Jan. 8, when the Heat’s Jimmy Butler fell backward into Durant’s knee. He appears to be right on track to return at the beginning of February.

https://bdc2020.o0bc.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/JUBBVIQ3MG7SWZC5VN7U3ADNBQ-62fa4cc640372-scaled.jpg

However, with his expected return date falling right around the All-Star break. It is possible that Brooklyn opts to give the MVP candidate even more time to rest before thrusting him back into game action for the second half of the campaign.

https://basketballforever.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/simmons-kyrie-scaled.jpeg

After losing four straight games without Durant in the lineup, the Nets (29-17) have won back-to-back contests. Brooklyn currently sits at fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Kyrie Irving has been back in the fold after his controversies earlier this season. He seems to be playing like his old self again. Ben Simmons has been given them really good all around number even though his scoring output is lacking.

If the Nets play like they are now, then there is no rushing back their star forward until after the All-Star break. Durant may say otherwise. He is getting up there in age, however. It would also not be surprising to see him get extra rest before the NBA playoffs.

The Nets are -2500 to make the playoffs according to NBA betting sites. With or without Kevin Durant, this team should make the playoffs.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
