NBA

Kendrick Perkins Says He Regrets Voting For Rudy Gobert For NBA DPOY Award

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 21545383860
rsz 21545383860

Rudy Gobert has widely been considered one of the best defensive players in the NBA in recent memory. The 7-foot, 1-inch center was recently rewarded for another season of his efforts, as he was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year for the second time since 2021, and the fourth time overall. His collection of DPOY trophies is second to none, and tied with Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace for the most all-time.

NBA Voters Regret Selecting Gobert For DPOY

But given how Gobert’s capabilities have been exploited during the Timberwolves’ current playoff run, his 4th DPOY trophy could very well be his last.

It isn’t that Rudy Gobert has struggled on defense, it is that he has somehow become a liability in spots. During the Western Conference Finals, the Dallas Mavericks have chosen to attack him in certain spots, most notably on Luka Dončić’s game winning shot in Game 2 of the series. Dončić got the mismatch that he was looking for, and put Gobert on skates as he tried to defend out on the perimeter.

A player becoming a liability in the category in which they were just crowned the best in the NBA is certainly a revelation. But Gobert has plenty of people re-thinking their notion of him as a lock-down defender, including some of the ones that voted for him to win the award this year.

Perkins Says He Has Done A Disservice

ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins says he might have to retire from awards voting altogether after being one of the ones that voted for Gobert this year:

I have the biggest regret in the media career…I have done a disservice…Me voting this season for Rudy Gobert is an embarrassment for me…He (Rudy) has tarnished the Defensive Player of the Year Award.

It is a strong sentiment coming from a former NBA player and someone who had just voted for Gobert within the last few weeks. But it seems to be a general sentiment around the league and its fans, as many are left to wonder how an award winner can turn into a liability so quickly.

Gobert and the Timberwolves will have to figure things out quickly. Minnesota is down 3-0 to Dallas entering Tuesday’s contest, and the Mavericks will be looking to close out a series sweep at home in Game 4.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz 21545383860
NBA

LATEST Kendrick Perkins Says He Regrets Voting For Rudy Gobert For NBA DPOY Award

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 28 2024
Maxi Kleber Mavs pic
NBA
Mavericks’ Maxi Kleber is set to return for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 28 2024

With a 3-0 lead in the Conference Finals, the Dallas Mavericks are one win away from a trip to the NBA Finals. The team stunned the Minnesota Timberwolves in Games…

Pascal Siakam Pacers pic
NBA
Insiders have reported the Pacers are ready to offer Pascal Siakam a ‘max contract’ this summer
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 28 2024

To begin the 2024 postseason, the Indiana Pacers were matched up against the Milwaukee Bucks. Staying healthy is crucial in making a deep postseason run. That was not in the…

rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn2
NBA
The Boston Celtics Will Have A 9-Day Break Before The Start Of The NBA Finals
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 28 2024
rsz usatsi 23377981
NBA
Timberwolves Still Confident Despite 0-3 Conference Finals Deficit
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 27 2024
GettyImages 2154225817
NBA
Karl-Anthony Towns Is Shooting 14% From Deep In Western Conference Finals
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 27 2024
J.B. Bickerstaff Cavs pic
NBA
Cleveland has fired head coach J.B. Bickerstaff after five seasons
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 23 2024
Arrow to top