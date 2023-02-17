Eric Bieniemy has been offensive coordinator at the Kansas City Chiefs for five years, but it looks like his time has finally come to an end as he edges closer to the Washington Commanders OC job.

He’s won two Super Bowl titles in that time, however his success hasn’t paid off in his bid to find a head coach job. Bieniemy may feel that he needs to go to somewhere like the Commanders, and improve them, hopefully leading him to a job at the top of the coaching ladder.

Sources: The #Commanders and #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy have mutual interest and it’s trending in the right direction toward him being their new coordinator. Both sides are working through specifics, but Bieniemy is the top choice. If all goes well, this should be official today. pic.twitter.com/55qiJdOGPQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 17, 2023

Bieniemy has remained in Washington overnight, after Thursday’s interview. He’s due to have another full day of interviewing for the Commanders today regarding their OC vacancy, and it looks like could be well on his way for staying for the 2023 season too.

However, it hasn’t gone down well with former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Twitter, he posted a tweet earlier on in the week saying, “EB still no job is crazy to me, another great coach slept on.”

EB still no job is crazy to me , another great coach slept on 😴 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 14, 2023

According to a report, Bieniemy has interviewed for at least 12 head coaching vacancies over the past five year. But, despite his good records with Kansas City, and his willingness and commitment to improve his career, he’s still yet to land one.