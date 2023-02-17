NFL

Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Edging Closer To Washington Commanders Job

Kyle Curran
Eric Bieniemy has been offensive coordinator at the Kansas City Chiefs for five years, but it looks like his time has finally come to an end as he edges closer to the Washington Commanders OC job. 

He’s won two Super Bowl titles in that time, however his success hasn’t paid off in his bid to find a head coach job. Bieniemy may feel that he needs to go to somewhere like the Commanders, and improve them, hopefully leading him to a job at the top of the coaching ladder.

Bieniemy has remained in Washington overnight, after Thursday’s interview. He’s due to have another full day of interviewing for the Commanders today regarding their OC vacancy, and it looks like could be well on his way for staying for the 2023 season too.

However, it hasn’t gone down well with former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Twitter, he posted a tweet earlier on in the week saying, “EB still no job is crazy to me, another great coach slept on.”

According to a report, Bieniemy has interviewed for at least 12 head coaching vacancies over the past five year. But, despite his good records with Kansas City, and his willingness and commitment to improve his career, he’s still yet to land one.

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
Kyle Curran

