Juventus vs Torino live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Juventus will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Torino in the Italian league on Friday night.
Juventus vs Torino live stream
- Click here to join BetUK
- Sign up and deposit any amount into your BetUK account
- Start watching the Juventus vs Torino live stream at 19:45 GMT
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Top five football live streaming betting sites
Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.
- bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly
- Betfred – Great quality of streams
- BetUK – New site with great streaming options
- LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football
- 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams
If you’re looking to follow the Serie A match between Juventus vs Torino, then BetUK have you covered.
If you are a new customer, you can sign up to BetUK and watch their Juventus vs Torino live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.
You can join BetUK by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Juventus vs Torino Preview
The home side have failed to win three of their last six league matches and they will be under pressure to pick up a comfortable home win here.
They have an impressive head to head record against Torino and the home fans will be expecting a strong performance here.
Juventus have beaten the visitors in 19 of their last 23 meetings.
Meanwhile, the away side have failed to win four of their last six league matches and they will be massive underdogs heading into this contest.
They have failed to get on the score sheet in six of their last eight matches away from home and it remains to be seen whether they can improve their performance in the final third here.
- Check out the best Juventus vs Torino betting offers
- Check out our Juventus vs Torino prediction
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
When does Juventus vs Torino kick-off?
The Serie A clash between Juventus vs Torino kicks off at 19:45 pm BST, on the 18th of February, at Allianz Stadium.
Juventus vs Torino Team News
Juventus team news
The home side will be without the services of Federico Bernardeschi, Giorgio Chiellini because of injuries.
Danilo is currently suspended.
Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, De Sciglio; McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Dybala, Vlahovic, Morata
Torino team news
Torino will be without Dennis Praet because of an injury.
Torino predicted line-up vs Juventus: Savic; Zima, Bremer, Rodriguez; Singo, Linetty, Lukic, Vojvoda; Pjaca, Sanabria, Brekalo
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets