Juventus vs Torino live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Juventus will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Torino in the Italian league on Friday night.

Juventus vs Torino live stream

Juventus vs Torino Preview

The home side have failed to win three of their last six league matches and they will be under pressure to pick up a comfortable home win here. They have an impressive head to head record against Torino and the home fans will be expecting a strong performance here. Juventus have beaten the visitors in 19 of their last 23 meetings. Meanwhile, the away side have failed to win four of their last six league matches and they will be massive underdogs heading into this contest. They have failed to get on the score sheet in six of their last eight matches away from home and it remains to be seen whether they can improve their performance in the final third here.

When does Juventus vs Torino kick-off?

The Serie A clash between Juventus vs Torino kicks off at 19:45 pm BST, on the 18th of February, at Allianz Stadium.

Juventus vs Torino Team News

Juventus team news

The home side will be without the services of Federico Bernardeschi, Giorgio Chiellini because of injuries.

Danilo is currently suspended.

Juventus predicted line-up vs Torino: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, De Sciglio; McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Dybala, Vlahovic, Morata

Torino team news

Torino will be without Dennis Praet because of an injury.

Torino predicted line-up vs Juventus: Savic; Zima, Bremer, Rodriguez; Singo, Linetty, Lukic, Vojvoda; Pjaca, Sanabria, Brekalo

