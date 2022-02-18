Juventus vs Torino prediction: Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

Juventus will be looking to consolidate their place in the top four with a win over Torino in the Italian league on Friday night.
Match Info Date: 18th February 2022
Kick-off: 19:45 pm BST, Allianz Stadium.
Juventus vs Torino Prediction
The home side are currently 4th in the league table and they are unbeaten in their last six league outings.
However, Juventus have failed to win three of their last six league matches and they will have to improve in order to secure Champions League qualification this season.
The visitors are currently 10th in the league table and they are winless in their last three league outings.
Torino have secured just two wins from their last six league matches and it remains to be seen whether they can step up their performance and pull off an upset here.
Juventus vs Torino Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Torino @ 42/5 with BetUK.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Juventus vs Torino Betting Tips
Juventus have won 19 of their last 23 matches against Torino. Bet on the home side to secure all three points here.
Torino have failed to score in six of their last eight matches in the league. Bet on the home side to keep a clean sheet here.
The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 16 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here
Juventus vs Torino betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 13/11.
Juventus vs Torino Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Juventus vs Torino from BetUK:
Match-winner:
Juventus: 8/13 with BetUK
Draw: 13/5 with BetUK
Torino: 11/2 with BetUK
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 13/11 with BetUK
Under: 4/5 with BetUK
