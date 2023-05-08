NFL

JUST IN: NFL Schedule Will Be Released This Thursday

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 230329110454 nfl shield logo file 2023 restricted
rsz 230329110454 nfl shield logo file 2023 restricted

In further proof that there is no “true” off-season for the NFL, there is another event to watch for this week.

We are just a week and some change removed from the NFL Draft, the yearly occasion that brings NFL fans back together a couple of months after the Super Bowl. We face a long summer of a slow sports season before teams report for training camps in late July, but not before the NFL can grab one last headline that will rope in our interest.

NFL Will Release Schedule For 2023-24 Season This Thursday

There were reports that the process was being delayed, but the NFL announced on Monday afternoon that the schedule for the 2023-24 season has been completed, and will be released this Thursday, May 11th.

It is a time of excitement for both players and fans alike. We have known which teams will play each other since the conclusion of the regular season, but until the official schedule release, we are unsure of when the games will take place. Fans will be circling big games and planning trips to see their teams. Those of us who work evenings will want to know which Mondays and Thursdays to take off from work.

There will be a handful of “leaks” to look forward to between now and Thursday evening. The list of international games will be released on Wednesday, as will the details of the first ever “Black Friday” game put on by Amazon. There will also be select individual games that will be announced on both Wednesday and Thursday morning.

The release itself is made into a fun and entertaining event. There will be schedule release shows broadcast on multiple networks including NFL Network and ESPN, and should get started around 8PM Eastern.

The social media managers for teams around the league are gearing up for the event, as it has become something of a competition for who can produce the best contest regarding the schedule. ESPN’s Mina Kimes did an interesting piece on the process.

There are new stipulations to the schedule this year, as well. Games no longer “belong” to certain networks and all are considered “free agents”, and there are no longer guarantees of every team getting a prime time appearance.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 230329110454 nfl shield logo file 2023 restricted
NFL

LATEST JUST IN: NFL Schedule Will Be Released This Thursday

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h
will levis
NFL
Report: Will Levis Could Have Been Drafted By Baltimore Ravens
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  7h

The two biggest stories that dominated the first day of the 2023 NFL Draft focused around Lamar Jackson and Will Levis. And apparently, the two could have been linked for…

rsz nwxe0ondqcd3tccdkmmh
NFL
New York Jets And Quinnen Williams “Not Close” In Contract Talks
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 7 2023

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is one of the best young linemen in the NFL, but it seems that he is at odds with his team when it…

rsz clt js panthers bucs 44
NFL
Cam Newton Thinks His Dreadlocks Are Keeping Him Out Of NFL
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 5 2023
rsz greg hardy sits on bench as member of carolina panthers
NFL
Former NFL Player Greg Hardy Is Apparently Working At Walmart
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 5 2023
rsz 13191989 042823 wtvd panthers take young first overall travon ampkg vid
NFL
Report: Andy Dalton Is Panthers Starter Until Bryce Young Is Ready
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 5 2023
rsz g4zb65tuzts2dltouvrr
NFL
Construction Of Buffalo Bills New Stadium To Begin Immediately
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 4 2023
Arrow to top