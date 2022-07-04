July Cup 2022 News | 16 Left In Saturday’s Newmarket Group One

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The July Cup 2022 will headline the action on the final day of the Newmarket July Festival this Saturday (9th July) and at the latest entry stage we’ve 16 possible July Cup runners – with Michael Owen’s Flaming Rib supplemented for the race and recent Royal Ascot Commonwealth Cup winner – Perfect Power – two of the big names left in.

Plus, grab a £50 FREE BET with 10Bet (100% up to £50 welcome bonus +25 spins) to use on the Newmarket race.

Michael Owen’s Flaming Rib Supplemented For July Cup

The part-owned Flaming Rib was one of the big talking points ahead of the July Cup on Tuesday after connections stumped up thr £36,000 supplement fee to get their classy 3 year-old into Saturday’s Group One race.

He was last seen in action at Royal Ascot when running second to Perfect Power in the Commonwealth Cup and with his conqeror also in the race we are set up for a fascinating rematch.

DID YOU KNOW? 19 of the last 20 July Cup winners were aged 5 or younger

Perfect Power Heads July Cup Betting

It’s the Richard Fahey-trained Perfect Power though that still heads the betting with the bookmakers. The 115-rated winner of the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot last month will be looking to add fourth Group One to his CV and so far when running over this 6f trip has a record of 3 wins from four tries.

He landed the Group One Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket last September but that was on their Rowley Mile course – this will be his first run on the July course. Christophe Soumillon, who has built up a strong partnership with the horse, is expected to ride.

However, a small word of warning, as there is a chance that Perfect Power might head to France on Sunday instead of running in the July Cup. He’s also entered in the Jean Prat at Deauville, which is run over a furlong longer trip (7f).

“We don’t know where he’s going and we’ll wait until the last minute,” he said on Monday. “We would prefer to go to Newmarket as the July Cup is a bit more prestigious, but there’s the alternative of the Prix Jean Prat on Sunday.

“He’s working tomorrow and we’re leaving it all to Richard as he gets it right. It depends on the rain and how much water they’re going to put on at Newmarket. He really wants easier ground, which he’ll probably get in Deauville.” Bruce Raymond (Racing manager) told the Racing Post.



16 Runners Stand Their Ground For 2022 July Cup

Away from Perfect Power and the recently supplemented Flaming Rib, other names that remain in the fray to run on Saturday are the Australian sprinter – Artorius, who was last seen running third in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes and is generally the second favourite with most bookies. While the winner of that race – Naval Crown – and runner-up – Creative Force – also stand their ground.

Trainer Aidan O’Brien has won the July Cup five times in the past and will be pinning his hopes this year on Commonwaelth Cup fourth – Cadamosto, who is another of the 16 July Cup runners still holding an entry.

Of those taken out – Highfield Princess – was one of the big names that will miss the race, but the likes of Alcohol Free, Happy Romance and Romantic Proposal are still engaged.

RELATED: Newmarket Races Today – Racecards, results, tips and latest betting

July Cup 2022 Latest Betting, Runners and Probability Of Winning

Old Newton Cup Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker PERFECT POWER 7/4 36% ARTORIUS 3/1 25% CREATIVE FORCE 9/2 18% NAVAL CROWN 11/2 15% FLAMING RIB 17/2 9.5% CADAMOSTO 14/1 7% ALCOHOL FREE 16/1 6% ROMANTIC PROPOSAL 16/1 6% HAPPY ROMANCE 18/1 5% KING HERMES 22/1 4% EMARAATY ANA 28/1 3% KINROSS 28/1 3% TWILIGHT JET 33/1 3% BLACKROD 33/1 3% NEW YORK CITY 40/1 2.5% DOUBLE OR BUBBLE 40/1 2.5%

All odds correct as of 16:01 BST on Mon, 4 July and subject to change

What Time Is The 2022 July Cup?



🕙Time: 4:25pm (UK time)

📅Date: Saturday 9th July 2022

🏇Racecourse: Newmarket Races

💰 Winner: £340,260

📺 TV: RacingTV, ITV

July Cup Trends and Stats

Help find the winner of this Saturday’s 2022 July Cup using our key trends and stats

19/20 – Aged 5 or younger

18/20 – Had won over 6f before

17/20 – Returned 12/1 or shorter in the betting

16/20 – Had between 1-3 previous runs that season

15/20 – Ran at Royal Ascot last time out

15/20 – Had won a Group 1 or 2 race before

15/20 – Won by a horse trained in the UK

12/20 – Placed last time out

9/20 – Ran last time out in either the King’s Stand Stakes or Diamond Jubilee

9/20 – Unplaced favourites

8/20 – Won their previous race

5/20 – Winning favourites

4/20 – Irish-trained winners (O’Brien trained 2 of the last 4 winners)

2/20 – Trained By Hughie Morrison

1/20 – French-trained winners

The average winning SP in the last 20 years is 8/1

Just one horse aged older than 5 has won since 1968

Aidan O’Brien has won the race 5 times before (1999, 2001, 2010, 2018 & 2019)

Recent July Cup Winners

2021 Starman (9/2)

2020 Oxted (12/1)

2019 Ten Sovereigns (9/2)

2018 U S Navy Flag (8/1)

2017 Harry Angel (9/2)

2016 Limato (9/2 fav)

2015 Muhaarar (2/1 jfav)

2014 Slade Power (7/4 fav)

2013 Lethal Force (9/2)

2012 Mayson (20/1)

When Is The Newmarket July Festival

📅Date: Thursday (7th July), Friday (8th July), Saturday (9th July)

🏇Racecourse: Newmaket July Course

📺 TV: RacingTV, ITV

Watch Starman Winning The 2021 July Cup

2022 Newmarket July Festival Race Times and Schedule

Newmarket July Festival: Thursday 7th July 2022

1:20 – British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl2 (2yo) 6f RTV

1:50 – Bahrain Trophy Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo) 1m5f ITV

2:25 – Close Brothers July Stakes (Group 2) (Colts & Geldings) Cl1 (2yo) 6f ITV

3:00 – Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 6f ITV

3:35 – Princess Of Wales’s Close Brothers Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m4f ITV

4:10 – Edmondson Hall Solicitors Sir Henry Cecil Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m RTV

4:40 – Weatherbys Hamilton Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 1m RTV

Newmarket July Festival: Friday 8th July 2022

1:15 – Weatherbys British EBF Maiden Stakes (Colts & Geldings) Cl3 (2yo) 7f RTV

1:50 – bet365 Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 1m2f ITV

2:25 – Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes (Sponsored By bet365) (Group 2) (Fillies) Cl1 (2yo) 6f ITV

3:00 – bet365 Trophy (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (4yo+) 1m6f ITV

3:35 – Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes (Group 1) (Fillies & Mares) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m ITV

4:10 – Arioneo Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 7f RTV

4:45 – Moet & Chandon Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-90) 5f RTV

Newmarket July Festival: Saturday 9th July 2022