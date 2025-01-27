NFL

Josh Allen and the Bills ‘did not get it done’ in a loss to Kansas City in the AFC Championship

Zach Wolpin
On Sunday, January 26, the Bills traveled to face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. This was their ninth meeting since the start of the 2018 season and their second time playing in the AFC championship in the last five years. 

It was a hard-fought game by Buffalo but once again they fell short vs. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The final score was 32-29 and Buffalo almost made an incredible comeback. Unfortunately, it’s another heart-breaking season for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. They cannot get over the hump in the postseason vs. Kansas City.

Will Buffalo ever be able to take down the Chiefs in the postseason?


For the fourth time since 2021, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs have met in the postseason. Patrick Mahomes has the upper hand vs. Josh Allen and the Bills. He is 4-0 in his last four postseason meetings vs. Buffalo. Two of those four losses have come in the AFC championship game. Josh Allen and the Bills can have all the regular season success they want. None of that will matter until they can find a way to stop the Chiefs.

Against Kansas City, Allen was 22-34 for 237 yards and two passing touchdowns. He also added 11 carries for 39 yards. Josh Allen kept the game close vs. the Chiefs and that’s all Buffalo could ask for. They could have tied or won the game. However, Allen had to scramble on a fourth and five and chucked the ball downfield to Dalton Kincaid. The ball went in and out of Kincaid’s hands and Buffalo turned the ball over on downs.

The Buffalo Bills have won 78 games in the last six seasons, the most wins in a six-season span without a Super Bowl appearance. Josh Allen is a winner but he cannot escape the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City continue to find a way. They are playing in their fifth Super Bowl in the last six years. For Buffalo, they’ll run back a majority of their team in 2025. The Bills were expected to take a step back in 2024 but still appeared in the AFC championship. Will Buffalo ever get over the hump and beat the Chiefs in the playoffs? Something they have not done since 1994.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
