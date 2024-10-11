NFL

Jonathan Taylor (ankle) will miss his second-straight game for the Colts in Week 6

Zach Wolpin
After five games, the Colts are 2-3 in the 2024 season. Indianapolis started the year with two straight losses and then responded with two straight wins. The Colts were on the road in Week 5 and lost 37-34 to the Jaguars. Starting RB Jonathan Taylor missed their Week 5 game due to a high-ankle sprain. 

Over the last three seasons, Taylor has had several injuries that have left him off the field. Taylor and starting QB Anthony Richardson were both out in Week 5. However, Richardson is expected to return after suffering an oblique injury. Jonathan Taylor will miss his second straight game according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Colts are on the road in Week 6 to face the Titans.

The Colts will be without Jonathan Taylor in Week 6 vs. Tennessee

In the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, the Colts selected RB Jonathan Taylor out of Wisconsin. The 25-year-old has been a true RB1 for Indianapolis over five seasons. His most productive campaign was in 2021. Taylor’s 322 carries for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns led the NFL. Additionally, his 106.5 rushing yards per game was the most in the league. That season, Taylor earned his first Pro Bowl selection was was named first-team All-Pro. Since that season, the talented RB has struggled to stay healthy and play a majority of games.

During December in his 2022 season, Taylor suffered an ankle injury and missed the rest of the season. He played in 11 games for the Colts that year and failed to reach 1,000 rushing yards. With how late his injury happened in 2022, Taylor missed the start of the 2023 season. Taylor eventually made his return and played in 10 games for the Colts last season. Again, Taylor did not reach 1,000 rushing yards. In 2024, Taylor injured the same ankle he had surgery on in 2022. That forced him to miss the Colts’ Week 5 contest vs. the Jaguars. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Taylor will miss his second-straight game in Week 6.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

