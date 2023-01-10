Jon Rahm Believes He Is Currently The Best Golfer In The World

Jon Rahm has questioned the world golf rankings system after he remained at number five, despite winning the Tournament of Champions on Sunday and winning three of the last five tournaments he has competed in. The Spanish golfing sensation believes he has been the best and most consistent player in the world for six months, but that the rankings don’t reflect that.

Rahm Questions World Golf Rankings System

After winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sunday after an incredible final round of -10 par, Jon Rahm feels he is the best golfer in the world right now. Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa has a seven shot lead heading into the final 18 holes, but Rahm put on a sensational display in the final round to win by two strokes.

The 28-year-old completed a comeback of the ages in Hawaii on Sunday, but is frustrated that the world golf rankings system doesn’t reflect how he is playing right now. Rahm remains in fifth place in the world rankings, despite this most recent win as well as being arguably the best player in the world since August.

The former major champion has now won three of his last five starts after Sunday’s superb display, including both the Spanish Open and DP World Tour Championship too in the past few months.

The 2021 US Open Champion believes that he should at least have moved up one spot following Sunday’s win, but this isn’t the case. Rahm had previously hailed the new world ranking system as “laughable” after their revamp last year. The Spaniard’s frustration is evident as he doesn’t believe that priority should be placed on the depth of the field rather than the ranks of the players involved in each tournament.

Rahm Believes He Should Be World Number One Right Now

The Spaniard believes that if the rankings system was the same as before and hadn’t have been revamped, that he would be knocking on the door of world number one right now:

“Had they not changed the world ranking points [system] I would have been pretty damn close [to world No.1] right now. But in my mind, I feel like since August I’ve been the best player in the world.

“Earlier in the year clearly Scottie (Scheffler) was that player, then Rory (McIlroy) was that player, and I feel like right now it’s been me. Anybody, any given year can get a hot three, four months and get to that spot.”

Rahm remains in fifth place in the Official World Golf Rankings, despite winning three of his last five tournament, including Sunday’s incredible comeback at the Tournament of Champions.

Rahm remains behind world number one and FedEx Cup winner Rory McIlroy, reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, The Open winner Cameron Smith, and Patrick Cantlay.

It wasn’t all bad news for Rahm of course, who won his 17th professional tournament and eighth on the PGA Tour. The European Ryder Cup hero also picked up a tidy $2.7 million in the process.

