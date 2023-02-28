UFC 285 is just days away as Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane headline this huge card at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas. Here is everything you need to know about this MMA super-fight including the date, US start time, venue and UFC live stream. What a night of UFC action we are in for this Saturday night!

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane – UFC 285 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Match: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane 📊 Records: Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s)

Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s) 📅 Date: March 4, 2023

March 4, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Heavyweight Title

UFC Heavyweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Jones -160 | Gane +140

Above is everything you need to know about the Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane fight this weekend. The bout is the headline attraction on Saturday, March 4 in Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight is an five round contest and will get underway at around 10.30pm EST approx.

Jon Jones goes into Saturday’s fight as the slight favourite with the best offshore betting sites. This means that Ciryl Gane is of course the betting underdog with US sportsbooks for this highly anticipated heavyweight matchup in Vegas on Saturday. Only a few days to go until both men make their ringwalks!

UFC 285: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane US Start Time

The Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane fight will likely get underway at approximately 10.30pm EST at UFC 285.

The early preliminary card is set to begin at approx. 5.00pm EST, with the preliminary card following the first five fights on the undercard. Then, after the preliminary card, the main card gets underway at approx. 8.30pm EST.

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Venue



This huge UFC 285 event which sees Jon Jones return to UFC action to face Ciryl Gane for the UFC Heavyweight Title takes place at the famous T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada.

The T-Mobile Arena is sold out and will be packed to the rafters as UFC fans are excited to watch two of the best mixed martial artists in the world go head-to-head for the vacant UFC Heavyweight Title.

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane TV Channel & Live Stream

TV channel (US): If you are a ESPN+ subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling UFC Heavyweight Title clash live from Las Vegas on ESPN+ PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $79.99 pay-per-view price.

Live stream (US): ESPN+ subscribers can also catch the action online and via the ESPN+ app for free, provided you have the app downloaded on your device, are a subscriber to the channel and have paid for the PPV.

Be sure to also check out the UFC live streaming sites that will be airing this fight on Saturday night.

