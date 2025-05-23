UFC

Arman Tsarukyan Targets Summer Showdown With Paddy Pimblett With UFC Lightweight Title Implications

Paul Kelly
Despite already being the #1 contender at lightweight, Arman Tsarukyan is targeting a summer showdown with the #8 ranked Paddy Pimblett.

Tsarukyan is open to fighting the popular British MMA phenom, and it seems the feeling is very much mutual. A Tsarukyan vs Pimblett showdown could genuinely happen before the end of the summer in what would be a blockbuster match-up.

Arman Tsarukyan Targets Paddy Pimblett Fight This Summer

In a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, #1 UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has revealed that he is eyeing summer showdown with Paddy Pimblett.

Despite being ranked at #8 in the 155-pound division, Pimblett seems to be the name on everyone’s lips right now. This could be down to his star power and popularity, with UK MMA fans going wild for ‘The Baddy’.

Pimblett is fresh off the back of an impressive stoppage win against former UFC lightweight Title challenger Michael Chandler. He firmly has his sights set on the top five next and the belt next year, so a showdown with the #1 ranked contender makes total sense.

The Armenian-born, Russian-based fighter himself has revealed that he would be open to that match-up this summer. The reason for Tsarukyan could be due to the fact Pimblett is a big name, as well as being on a hot streak of wins right now.

He just beat Michael Chandler and he has a six or seven fight win streak and he never lose in UFC. I’ll take that because he has a big name… it makes sense. To get more fans from the UK,” revealed Tsarukyan.

Pimblett is evidently open to the fight too, having previously stated that he would fight anybody that gets him closer to UFC gold. Arman Tsarukyan is certainly a name that does that, so the fight could genuinely happen this summer.

What a treat MMA fans would be in for is Tsarukyan vs Pimblett gets made for a blockbuster summer showdown!

Will Tsarukyan vs Pimblett Headline A UFC Pay-Per-View This Summer?

There is a possibility that Arman Tsarukyan vs Paddy Pimblett could happen this summer, yes. However, it is unlikely the fight would be a headliner for a UFC pay-per-view event.

UFC 317 already has it’s full main card sorted, with UFC 318 in July also locked in. Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev headlines UFC 319 in August in Chicago, with UFC 320 not likely given the fact it is in Mexico.

Tsarukyan vs Pimblett could well co-headline at UFC 319 in August, with the UFC Middleweight Title fight of course the main event. The timeline makes sense for both Pimblett and Tsarukyan, so this could be a genuine possibility.

The remainder of the UFC 319 card is yet to be announced, so Dana White may well add this compelling lightweight match-up as the UFC 319 co-main event on August 19.

Who Is Favorite To Win The Arman Tsarukyan vs Paddy Pimblett Fight?

Given the fact that Arman Tsarukyan is ranked #1 at lightweight, it comes as no surprise to learn that he would be a favorite on the moneyline should he face Paddy Pimblett this summer.

Although the fight is still nowhere near close to being signed, it is a bout that makes total sense.

UFC President Dana White didn’t mince his words when Tsarukyan pulled out of his last fight at UFC 311 in January with injury. Instead of Islam Makhachev’s next fight being against Tsarukyan, he is instead moving up to welterweight.

This has left the door open for fighters further down the 155-pound rankings to perhaps face the Armenian next, including Paddy Pimblett.

With Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira being officially announced for UFC 317, a fight between Pimblett and Tsarukyan is a genuine possibility this summer to see who the next UFC Lightweight Title contender could be in early 2026.

Arrow to top