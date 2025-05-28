Nate Diaz is reportedly looking to end his two-and-a-half-year absence from the UFC, as the veteran MMA star picks Conor McGregor as a possible opponent.

Will Nate Diaz Fight in the UFC Again?

The Stockton Slugger is said to be interested in making a return to the UFC, with insider reports suggesting that Diaz could return to full training in the latter stages of 2025.

Recently, the veteran MMA fighter appeared on the ‘HJR Podcast’ where he added further fuel to the fire by naming Conor McGregor, Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway as ideal opponents.

Despite these claims, the reality of Diaz returning to the UFC is rather unlikely as he has made statements over returning for multiple years now.

Although, former UFC star, Chael Sonnen, revealed that Diaz is genuinely considering the possibility of returning and is even making the necessary calls to schedule a fight.

Sonnen said: “I know how bad you guys want to see Nate. And I know how much you love him. You don’t know. He’s not kidding. At all. He’s training and making phone calls trying to find opponents. He is sincere.”

A key feature that may support Diaz in his push to make a comeback to the UFC is his popularity among fans, as the company is currently struggling with the amount of superstars it boasts.

At 40-years-old, Diaz is entering the final stages of a professional athletes career and if he is to make this move back to the UFC, then it needs to be sooner rather than later.

Furthermore, the former UFC lightweight contender has dived into the world of boxing, losing to Jake Paul in August 2023 and picked up a decision victory over Jorge Masvidal in July 2024.

When Did Nate Diaz Last Fight in the UFC?

Nate Diaz has been involved in the sport of MMA for over two decades, with his older brother Nick also enjoying a strong career in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

As of May 2025, Nate Diaz has a professional MMA record of 22-13, with his UFC record standing at 18-12 (the first win coming in the Ultimate Fighter Finale back in June 2007).

After his Ultimate Fighter Finale victory, his UFC career began with four straight wins between 2007-2009, a win streak he failed to match during the rest of his career.

His biggest fight came in March 2016, as Diaz beat Conor McGregor at UFC 196 via submission, before losing in the rematch via unanimous decision at UFC 202.

Diaz failed to reach the heights of his two bouts against the Irishman and his final match-up in the UFC came in September 2022, as he beat Tony Ferguson via 4th round submission.

Who Could Nate Diaz Face in UFC Return?

As previously mentioned, Diaz selected McGregor, Holloway and Topuria as three possible opponents if he returns to the UFC – but these are all unlikely for different reasons.

Ilia Topuria is set to fight Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title at UFC 317 and is substantially higher than Diaz in both the UFC rankings and public perception.

It is also hard to picture Diaz coming back at 155-pounds, with both of his boxing bouts taking place at 185 lbs against Jake Paul and 175 lbs against Masvidal.

This is also a key reason why a bout against Max Holloway is unlikely, with the former featherweight champion never fighting above 155-pounds in the UFC.

However, a fight that could make sense in terms of interest, weight and history is the trilogy against Conor McGregor as the Irishman has also taken a lengthy break from the sport.

With both fighters winning one each and gaining weight in their time off, a third encounter could make sense if they both decide to return to the UFC.

One fighter that could be interested in a bout against a big UFC name is welterweight star Michael Morales who recently moved up to eighth in the rankings with a win over Gilbert Burns.