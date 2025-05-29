UFC

Merab Dvalishvili Breaks Silence On Toe Injury Which Had Cast Serious Doubt On UFC 316 Showdown With Sean O’Malley

Paul Kelly
Merab Dvalishvili - UFC

UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili has broken his silence on his toe injury ahead of UFC 316 main event.

Dvalishvili’s injury had briefly cast doubt on the Sean O’Malley rematch at UFC 316, but the fight will go ahead as planned with the 135-pound king fully recovered from his toe injury.

Merab Dvalishvili Reveals He Has A Toe Injury

Just a matter of weeks before his UFC 316 rematch showdown with Sean O’Malley, UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili sent MMA fans into a frenzy, and not for good reasons.

Dvalishvili took to social media recently, posting a video where it is evident that he has sustained a brutal toe injury. Immediately, fans reacted to this and thought this meant that the 135-pound king was going to be out of his scheduled rematch with ‘Suga’ at UFC 316.

The video in question was posted by Merab himself on social media, where he revealed he had a horrific toe injury. For a brief second, it seemed that UFC President Dana White was going to have to either find an alternative for O’Malley or cancel the fight and potentially the entire UFC 316 card all together.

The Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley rematch headlines UFC 316 for the UFC Bantamweight Title on June 6, but for a brief period it seemed the card was going to have to be put on hold.

However, now the apparent toe injury seems to be a non-issue. This comes after Dvalishvili spoke with Michael Bisping about the situation, reassuring fans that he is healthy enough to compete in a couple weeks time.

UFC fans can be rest assured that there is no chance of Merab Dvalishvili pulling out of his rematch with Sean O’Malley at UFC 316 due to this toe injury.

Whether it gives him bother or not on fight night remains to be seen. For now though, the Georgian-American fighter is fully focused on defeating ‘Suga’ for a second time and further solidifying himself as the best 135-pound fighter on the planet.

Is Merab Dvalishvili Missing UFC 316 Through Injury?

Following his recent post on social media where it was evident that Merab Dvalishvili had suffered a toe injury, MMA fans are worried that this might mean the UFC Bantamweight Champion is out of action for a while.

With UFC 316 fast approaching, some fans felt this could mean the entire pay-per-view event would be postponed.

However, since the original toe injury video Dvalishvili posted on social media, he has since revealed that the toe is no longer giving him issues and he will most definitely fight on UFC 316.

“Toe is good. Like I said, if something, I can cut it off, but I don’t need to cut it off. It’s good. It doesn’t bother me,” revealed the UFC Bantamweight Champion.

Momentarily it seemed that this toe injury was going to put Dvalishvili’s UFC Bantamweight Title defense on hole against Sean O’Malley, the former champion who Merab beat to become the 135-pound king last year.

However, that is most definitely not the case and the fight will go ahead as planned in the main event at UFC 316 on Saturday, June 6 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Arrow to top