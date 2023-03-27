NFL

John Lynch Says Brock Purdy Is “Leader” To Be 49ers Starting QB

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
The annual NFL owners meeting is taking place this week in Phoenix, Arizona, and there are already headlines coming out of some of the quotes from coaches and general managers. One of the biggest stories of the day on Monday was the quote from San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch about Brock Purdy and the team’s quarterback situation.

The 2022 49ers were one of the most interesting teams in recent memory. They were wildly talented on both sides of the ball, boasting the league’s best defense and featuring some of the game’s best playmakers on the offensive side.

49ers GM John Lynch Hints At Brock Purdy Being The Starter

But the quarterback spot was an issue. Injuries ravaged the position, starting with Trey Lance early in the season and then Jimmy Garoppolo midway through. But they were “saved” by 7th round pick and Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy, whose unlikely story became more and more impressive as the 49ers forgot how to lose.

Luck ran out in the NFC Championship game, as both Purdy and his backup Josh Johnson were both knocked out of the game, leaving the 49ers quite literally quarterback-less. They’d go on to lose the game, and it was announced that Purdy would need off-season elbow surgery.

While Garoppolo is gone as a new member of the Raiders, San Francisco did bring in Sam Darnold to fill one of the backup roles.

But does Lance or Purdy start? The 49ers invested so much in order to draft Lance, and he simply hasn’t had enough time on the field to prove his worth. It would make sense if San Francisco wanted to give him another shot, and that he would be the starter heading into 2023.

Adding Darnold To The Mix Further Confuses QB Situation

But that might not be the case, according to Lynch’s comments at the owner’s meetings. He said that Purdy has earned the right to be the starter and is the “leader in the clubhouse” to win the starting job.

“If we were to line up,” Lynch said, “he’d probably take that first snap.”

There is a lot of off-season left and plenty of time for the team to sort things out. It is doubtful that Darnold would sign with a team to be a third-string quarterback when he could get a backup job elsewhere, so maybe the 49ers let him in on their plan, which would be to move forward without one of Lance or Purdy.

Given Lynch’s comments, it looks like the team is already leaning towards making a decision, and having Brock Purdy be the starter for Week 1 of the 2023 regular season.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Purdy
