Joe Burrow Will “No Doubt” Be Highest Paid NFL QB, Says Fowler

Anthony R. Cardenas
Joe Burrow could be signing a contract extension in the near future, and it could make him the highest paid quarterback in NFL history, says ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Joe Burrow Will "No Doubt" Be Highest Paid NFL Player

Burrow was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he has quickly turned into one of the premiere quarterbacks in the league and a potential candidate for MVP. After three years in the league, he is eligible for a 5th-year rookie option. It would keep him with the team through the 2024 season and give the two sides time to work out a longer deal.

Or, the Bengals could reward him now and guarantee his future in Cincinnati. According to Fowler, the team is set to make him the highest paid player in league history.

“I’m told the Bengals have made their initial push to sign Joe Burrow. They have started that negotiation process.”

Fowler goes on to say that the team wants to get the Burrow deal done so that they can focus on the rest of their core. He names Tee Higgins and Logan Wilson as guys that the want to keep around, and their deals can’t get finished until the team knows how much they’ll be giving to Burrow.

Fowler ends his segment by saying that Burrow will “no doubt” become the highest paid. Currently, the player with the highest valued contract is Patrick Mahomes, who signed a 10-year, $450 million with the Chiefs a couple of years ago. But the highest annual average belongs to Lamar Jackson, who just recently re-upped with the Baltimore Ravens. He will make $52 million per year over the next five seasons.

The player with the most guaranteed contract money is Deshaun Watson at $230 million.

Joe Burrow is a huge reason for the Bengals’ recent success and rise to the top of the NFL. As it stands today, the team has +950 odds to win Super Bowl 2024, tied for the 3rd shortest of any team. Burrow himself is near the top of the MVP odds leaderboard as well. Mahomes is currently the outright favorite at +600, but Burrow isn’t far behind with a designation of +650.

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
