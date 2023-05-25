Jimmy Garoppolo Had Foot Surgery After Signing

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had his off-season foot surgery right after he signed a contract to be the starter. He is missing OTAs and it is yet to be determined when he will return.

Apparently Garoppolo had foot surgery in March and is still recovering. The recovery timeline for foot surgery can vary depending on the severity of the injury and the individual’s response to treatment. While it is challenging to predict an exact return date, Garoppolo is focused on making a full recovery and returning to the football field when he is physically ready to do so. The team’s medical staff is closely monitoring his progress and will provide updates on his condition as appropriate.

In Garoppolo’s absence, the Raiders will be relying on their backup quarterbacks to lead OTAs. Veteran journeyman Brain Hoyer and rookie Aiden O’Connel are the next quarterbacks up on the depth chart if Garoppolo is not available at the start of the the 2023 NFL season.

The Las Vegas Raiders are +1000 to win the AFC West according to Nevada sportsbooks.

However, Garoppolo’s experience, leadership, and on-field prowess make him a vital asset to the Raiders’ offense. The team and fans are eagerly awaiting his return, knowing that his presence can significantly impact their performance and increase their chances of success.

His dedication, along with the support of his medical team, will play a crucial role in determining when he will return to the field. The Raiders and their fans eagerly anticipate his full recovery, recognizing the impact he can make on the team’s success once he is back in action.