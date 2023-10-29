Jimmy Butler Trolls Timberwolves Fans, Blows Kisses To Crowd

Jimmy Butler isn’t exactly the most popular guy in Minnesota. He played one full season for the Timberwolves back in 2017-18, a year that was full of internal drama that extended from Butler to his teammates and all the way to the front office. He feuded with guys like Karl-Anthony Towns, rifts that still last to this day, and he still throws shade in Minnesota’s direction from time to time.

NBA: Jimmy Butler Blows Kisses To Timberwolves Fans

Wolves fans started chanting ‘Where is Jimmy?!’ Jimmy Butler stood up and started blowing kisses to fans 🤣pic.twitter.com/XA15tJ4VgF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 29, 2023

Timberwolves fans of course aren’t fond of Butler, and he is welcomed with boos from the crowd every time he visits as an opposing player. He and the Miami Heat were scheduled to make their one trip to Minneapolis early in the 2023-24 season, for both team’s third game on the schedule. But, much to the chagrin of the home crowd, Butler was held out of the game, with “Rest” being the reason listed on the team’s injury report.

The fans who bought tickets in order to throw their jeers in Butler’s direction did what they could to get their money’s worth. Butler was sitting on Miami’s bench for the game, dressed in street clothes and sitting next to Kevin Love, who was also missing the action. With 2 minutes left in the game and the Heat down by 23 points, the crowd began to chant “Where Is Jimmy?”.

Efforts Against Load Management Can’t Keep Butler From Sitting

Today is the 4th straight game that Jimmy Butler has sat out vs. the Timberwolves 😯 pic.twitter.com/pPMy73PPH1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 29, 2023

Butler let them know he could hear them. First, he smiled and blew kisses at the crown while still sitting in his seat. He then stood up and continued with the kisses, turning and smiling in each direction, looking like he was accepting an award and taking in the cheers. Love couldn’t help but laugh at the interaction.

The NBA is coming down hard on teams and players for missing games due to load management. There are new measures in place to combat the issue, and there will likely be an early eye on Jimmy Butler given his decision to sit out so early in the schedule.

The Heat may have been looking forward to the following game on the schedule that will have more implications on their season down the road. They will take on the championship favorite Milwaukee Bucks on Monday evening.