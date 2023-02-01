Since Jimmy Butler signed with Miami Heat in 2019, he had led the team to the Eastern Conference Finals twice, and NBA Finals twice, but is yet to bring a title back to Florida.

However, Butler seems confident that the Heat have chances of doing it in the near future.

#HEATWin final – Miami 100, Cleveland 97 🔥 Butler: 23pts, 5ast, 3stl

🔥 Adebayo: 18pts & 11rebs

🔥 Martin: 18pts, 10rebs, 4-5 3PM

🔥 Herro: 18pts, 5reb, 3ast pic.twitter.com/gte9x8aCHT — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 1, 2023

In a recent interview with UPROXX, he expressed his optimism about Heat’s chances of winning a title with himself alongside youngsters Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.

“Honestly, I see a lot in myself when you talk about the career path and trajectory of everything,” Butler said. “They’ve figured it out. They realized that they belong in this league. They’re constantly proving that they belong in this league. Not only that, they’ve gotten better every single year, and they’re going to continue to get better every single year. And before you know it, we’re all going to end up winning a championship together because I don’t plan on going anywhere. Tyler doesn’t plan on going anywhere. Bam doesn’t plan on going anywhere, so we’re gonna have to figure it out.”

The trio are all signed on at Miami until at least the 2024-25 season, so there’s still plenty of opportunity to achieve the dream.

Butler, at the age of 33 is still performing at a high level for Heat. He’s currently averaging 22.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while hitting 52.1% of his shots from the field, and 30.0% of his three attempts.

Content You May Like