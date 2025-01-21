NFL

Jets next head coach: Aaron Glenn could hired as early as Tuesday

Zach Wolpin
Despite having the #1 seed in the NFC playoffs, the Lions were beatable in 2024. Long-term injuries played a factor all season. Detroit was without some of their top players, especially on defense. The Lions lost 45-31 to the Commanders in the divisional round. 

This offseason, both of Detroit’s coordinators are expected to leave for head coaching jobs. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has been hired by the Chicago Bears. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is visiting with the New York Jets on Tuesday. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, New York’s goal is to not let Glenn walk out of the building without taking the head coaching job. We’ll see if the Jets can capitalize.

All signs point to Aaron Glenn being the Jets’ next head coach


Aaron Glenn’s ties to the New York Jets go way back. In 1994, he was the 12th overall pick by New York out of Texas A&M. Glenn played the first eight seasons of his professional career with the Jets. During that time, he was named to Pro Bowls in 1997 and 1998. At the age of 36 in 2008, Glenn retired from the NFL and took some time away from football. In 2012, Glenn wanted to get back into football and the Jets hired him as a Scout.

Eventually, the former Pro Bowler found himself coaching in the NFL. He accepted his first coaching posistion in 2014 in Cleveland. Ahead of the 2021 season, Glenn was hired by the Lions to be their defensive coordinator. The 52-year-old has held that posistion for the last four seasons. Aaron Glenn has been a vital piece to Detroit’s success from 2021-2024. He’s helped develop their young talent and kept the Lions competitive when injuries were piling up. Now, all signs point to Glenn being hired by the New York Jets. This would be his third stop in New York. He’s been a player, and scout, and is in line to be the next head coach.

