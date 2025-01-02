NFL

Jets: Aaron Rodgers’ Week 18 game vs. Miami could be the last of his career

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Aaron Rodgers Jets pic
Aaron Rodgers Jets pic

Last month, Aaron Rodgers turned 41 years old. The four-time league MVP is in his 20th season and his second with the New York Jets. In 16 starts this season, Rodgers and the Jets are 4-12. New York was never able to recover from a 2-6 start to the year. 

The Jets have been eliminated from playoff contention for weeks now. Their final game of the 2024 season is this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. EST vs. the Dolphins. ESPN’s Rich Cimi has reported that Week 18 could be the final game of Aaron Rodgers’ historic NFL career. It’s clear he was not at his best this season. Could one of the league’s best QBs be doubting his future in the NFL? We’ve seen Rodgers contemplate retirement before but this could be the end.

Aaron Rodgers could play the final game of his career in Week 18 vs. the Dolphins


In the 2024 season, the Jets fired their head coach and general manager. There will be significant changes to the coaching staff and front office heading into the offseason. With that,  the roster will see a turnover as well. New York will have to decide which players are worth keeping. Aaron Rodgers knows his name could be on the chopping block. At 41, Rodgers has left a lot to be desired in the 2024 season. He’s no longer throwing for 30+ touchdowns and 4,000+ yards in a season.

Rodgers has thrown for 3,623 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 2024. New York lost several one-score games this season and are 4-12 heading into the final week of the regular season. It could be the final game of Rodgers’ 20-year career. He’s on the books for a $23.5 million cap hit in 2025. Tough decisions lie ahead for Aaron Rodgers. If New York lets him go, is he willing to go to another team and start over again? NFL fans around the league will tune in this Sunday for what could be Aaron Rodgers’ last game in the league. The Jets are at home to face the Dolphins.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Zay Flowers Ravens pic
NFL

LATEST Ravens: Zay Flowers is the first WR in team history to be name to the Pro Bowl

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 02 2025
Aaron Rodgers Jets pic
NFL
Jets: Aaron Rodgers’ Week 18 game vs. Miami could be the last of his career
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 02 2025

Last month, Aaron Rodgers turned 41 years old. The four-time league MVP is in his 20th season and his second with the New York Jets. In 16 starts this season,…

Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins pic
NFL
Bengals: Joe Burrow wants the front office to sign Tee Higgins to a long-term deal
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 31 2024

Joe Burrow and the Bengals have had an up-and-down 2024. They started the year 1-4 and have won their last four games in a row. Cincinnati is 8-8 heading into…

Josh Allen Bills pic 2
NFL
Bills: Josh Allen will start Week 18 to keep his consecutive start streak alive
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 31 2024
Ricky Pearsall 49ers pic
NFL
49ers: Rookie WR Ricky Pearsall shined on MNF despite the team’s 10th loss
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 31 2024
Rookie WRs 2024 pic
NFL
The rookie WR class in 2024 could be the strongest since 1996
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 30 2024
Bucky Irving Bucs pic 1
NFL
Buccaneers: A Week 18 win would clinch a playoff berth for Tampa Bay
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 30 2024
Arrow to top