Jets: Aaron Rodgers’ Week 18 game vs. Miami could be the last of his career

Last month, Aaron Rodgers turned 41 years old. The four-time league MVP is in his 20th season and his second with the New York Jets. In 16 starts this season, Rodgers and the Jets are 4-12. New York was never able to recover from a 2-6 start to the year.

The Jets have been eliminated from playoff contention for weeks now. Their final game of the 2024 season is this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. EST vs. the Dolphins. ESPN’s Rich Cimi has reported that Week 18 could be the final game of Aaron Rodgers’ historic NFL career. It’s clear he was not at his best this season. Could one of the league’s best QBs be doubting his future in the NFL? We’ve seen Rodgers contemplate retirement before but this could be the end.

Aaron Rodgers could play the final game of his career in Week 18 vs. the Dolphins

In the 2024 season, the Jets fired their head coach and general manager. There will be significant changes to the coaching staff and front office heading into the offseason. With that, the roster will see a turnover as well. New York will have to decide which players are worth keeping. Aaron Rodgers knows his name could be on the chopping block. At 41, Rodgers has left a lot to be desired in the 2024 season. He’s no longer throwing for 30+ touchdowns and 4,000+ yards in a season.

Rodgers has thrown for 3,623 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 2024. New York lost several one-score games this season and are 4-12 heading into the final week of the regular season. It could be the final game of Rodgers’ 20-year career. He’s on the books for a $23.5 million cap hit in 2025. Tough decisions lie ahead for Aaron Rodgers. If New York lets him go, is he willing to go to another team and start over again? NFL fans around the league will tune in this Sunday for what could be Aaron Rodgers’ last game in the league. The Jets are at home to face the Dolphins.