Jets: Garrett Wilson is frustrated with his usage and would ‘like to be involved’

At home in Week 16, the Jets lost 19-9 to the Rams. The team is 4-11 this season and has lost five of their last six games. To begin the 2024 season, the Jets’ Garrett Wilson was the WR1 for Aaron Rodgers. New York traded for Davante Adams in the middle of October and Wilson saw his production drop.

In Week 16, Wilson finished the game with six catches for 54 yards. He was only targeted three times in the first 55 minutes. Wilson had four catches in the final five minutes of play but that did not help his frustration. After the 19-9 loss, Wilson spoke to the media and was critical about his usage with the Jets. His comments were a subtle jab at Aaron Rodgers for not finding him more on offense.

Garrett Wilson was visibly frustrated after the Jets’ Week 16 loss

Garrett Wilson was asked why he wasn’t more involved until late in the game: “I would love to be involved, love to make an impact on the game but if people see it differently, then that’s out of my control. Just try and do what I can do.” pic.twitter.com/l0xf6CKtzr — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 22, 2024



With the 10th pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Jets selected WR Garrett Wilson out of Ohio State. The 24-year-old has been a consistent producer on offense for New York in his first three seasons. Wilson needs just 13 more yards to have 1,000+ for three years in a row. Three straight 1,000-yard seasons mean nothing to Wilson when he’s not being utilized properly on offense. Since Davante Adams has shown up, Wilson’s production has taken a step back.

Over the first six games of the season, Wilson averaged 11+ targets per contest. With Davante Adams on the team for the last nine games, Wilson is averaging (8.2) targets per game. Meanwhile, Adams is averaging (10.4) targets in nine games with New York. Aaron Rodgers has a clear favorite on offense and that’s frustrated Wilson. He did not hold back his feelings on Sunday after the game. The Jets need to get Wilson more involved over the last two games of the 2024 season to try and salvage the relationship. Garrett Wilson has 13 targets in the last two games compared to Davanate Adams’ 25. New York is on the road in Week 17 to face the Bills.