Jets: Garrett Wilson is frustrated with his usage and would ‘like to be involved’

Zach Wolpin
At home in Week 16, the Jets lost 19-9 to the Rams. The team is 4-11 this season and has lost five of their last six games. To begin the 2024 season, the Jets’ Garrett Wilson was the WR1 for Aaron Rodgers. New York traded for Davante Adams in the middle of October and Wilson saw his production drop. 

In Week 16, Wilson finished the game with six catches for 54 yards. He was only targeted three times in the first 55 minutes. Wilson had four catches in the final five minutes of play but that did not help his frustration. After the 19-9 loss, Wilson spoke to the media and was critical about his usage with the Jets. His comments were a subtle jab at Aaron Rodgers for not finding him more on offense.

Garrett Wilson was visibly frustrated after the Jets’ Week 16 loss


With the 10th pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Jets selected WR Garrett Wilson out of Ohio State. The 24-year-old has been a consistent producer on offense for New York in his first three seasons. Wilson needs just 13 more yards to have 1,000+ for three years in a row. Three straight 1,000-yard seasons mean nothing to Wilson when he’s not being utilized properly on offense. Since Davante Adams has shown up, Wilson’s production has taken a step back.

Over the first six games of the season, Wilson averaged 11+ targets per contest. With Davante Adams on the team for the last nine games, Wilson is averaging (8.2) targets per game. Meanwhile, Adams is averaging (10.4) targets in nine games with New York. Aaron Rodgers has a clear favorite on offense and that’s frustrated Wilson. He did not hold back his feelings on Sunday after the game. The Jets need to get Wilson more involved over the last two games of the 2024 season to try and salvage the relationship. Garrett Wilson has 13 targets in the last two games compared to Davanate Adams’ 25. New York is on the road in Week 17 to face the Bills.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Arrow to top