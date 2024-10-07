Jets’ Aaron Rodgers dealing with a low ankle sprain after a 23-17 loss in Week 5

Heading into Week 5, the New York Jets were 2-2 and coming off a 10-9 loss to the Denver Broncos. The Jets’ offense hasn’t played consistently to start the year. They’ve only scored 20+ points in two of their games this season. In all three of their losses, the Jets have been held to 19 points or less.

New York was on the road for an international game in London for Week 5 to face the Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers had his worst game of the season so far for New York. Despite throwing for 244 yards and two touchdowns, the veteran QB did throw three interceptions. Including a game-sealing interception for the Vikings. In that loss to Minnesota, Rodgers suffered a low ankle sprain. Head coach Robert Saleh said that Rodgers is not expected to miss any time.

Aaron Rodgers suffered a low ankle sprain in Week 5 vs. the Vikings

From @GMFB: #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has an extra day to recover from his low-ankle sprain, but will he have a new star WR by Monday Night Football? pic.twitter.com/nTSTPnnN3q — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2024

A 23-17 loss was New York’s second in a row and they are averaging (13.0) points per game in those contests. In Week 5 vs. Minnesota, the Jets’ offense scored 17 points and Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions. Only the sixth time in his career that he’s done that. His first with New York. The Jets had an opportunity to score a touchdown and take a one-point lead barring a made extra point. However, Rodgers threw a deep ball to Mike Williams with less than a minute left, and the ball was intercepted.

In the loss to Minnesota, Rodgers suffered a low ankle sprain in the third quarter. He told reporters after the game his foot got caught under a pile and he thought he heard a sound. Luckily, the ankle injury doesn’t look serious. New York cannot afford to have Rodgers miss any time if they want to be a playoff team in the AFC. The Jets will host the Buffalo Bills for an AFC East showdown on MNF in Week 6. As of now, Rodgers is expected to play. We’ll see how the 40-year-old QB progresses throughout the week.