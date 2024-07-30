NFL

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers is ‘unlikely’ to play in the preseason according to head coach Robert Saleh

Zach Wolpin
After a disastrous start to his time with the Jets, Aaron Rodgers is looking to bounce back in 2024. Ahead of the 2023 season, New York traded with the Green Bay Packers for the four-time MVP. Rodgers and the Jets had a home game vs. Buffalo to start the season. Four plays into the game, Rodgers suffered an Achilles tear and missed the rest of the season. 

New York’s 2023 campaign is behind them and the team is ready to compete at their true potential. The Jets’ defense was stifling last season but their offense could not hold their own. With Rodgers back under center for 2024, the Jets will be a contender in the AFC. On Tuesday, head coach Robert Saleb told reporters that Rodgers is “unlikely” to play in the preseason for New York this year. His first real action vs. another team is going to come in Week 1 vs. the 49ers.

All signs point to Aaron Rodgers not playing in the preseason for New York


As a 40-year-old QB, Aaron Rodgers knows he doesn’t have time on his side. The four-time league MVP had his season stripped from him in 2023 when he tore his Achilles. When he’s healthy, Rodgers is still one of the best QBs in the NFL. He can still sling it with the best of them and his football IQ is unmatched. The 2024 season will be Rodgers’ 20th in the league. To ensure Rodgers doesn’t take any unnecessary hits, head coach Robert Saleh said it’s unlikely that Rodgers will play in the 2024 preseason.

However, Saleh is leaving their third preseason game vs. the Giants open for discussion. He told the media that he’s leaning toward Rodgers not playing but nothing is set in stone. If Rodgers doesn’t play in the preseason, his first game back will be a tough matchup in Week 1 on the road. The Jets will be in San Francisco to face the 49ers on MNF. It’s an important game for the Jets who are trying to make the playoffs and capitalize while Rodgers is still around.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
