NFL

Jerry Jeudy’s 235 receiving yards vs. the Broncos is the most for any player against their former team

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jerry Jeudy Browns pic
Jerry Jeudy Browns pic

On Monday Night Football in Week 13, the Browns were on the road to face the Broncos. Jamies Winston and the Browns were 3-8 heading into the matchup. Box Nix and the Broncos were 7-5 and needed a win before a Week 14 bye. It was a high-scoring game between Cleveland and Denver on a cold Monday night in December. 

Browns QB Jamies Winston threw for a franchise record 497 passing yards in a 41-32 loss. Winston had four passing touchdowns and three interceptions. Two of them were pick-sixes by the defense. His top pass catcher on Monday night was former Broncos WR Jerry Jerudy. He had nine catches for 235 receiving yards and a touchdown. That is the most receiving yards by a player against their former team. It was a historic night for Jeudy despite the loss.

Jerry Jeudy came back and put on a show for Broncos fans in Week 13


This past offseason, the Broncos traded former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns. Jeudy was the 15th pick by Denver in the 2020 NFL draft. The 25-year-old spent the first four seasons of his career with the Broncos. He finished with 211 catches for 3,053 yards and 11 touchdowns in 57 games. Jeudy’s best campaign with the Broncos was in 2022 with 67 catches for 972 yards and six touchdowns. With five games left, he’s on pace to crush those numbers from a few seasons ago.

In 2024, Jeudy has 54 catches for 880 yards and three touchdowns. Jeudy is averaging a career-high (77.3) yards per game. Over his last five games, the former first-round pick is averaging (122.8) yards per contest. He’s quickly become Jameis Winston’s favorite target and Jeudy had an incredible 235 receiving yards on MNF in Week 13. It was a dominant performance vs. the team that drafted him and Jeudy heard the boo’s all night from the home crowd. Cleveland couldn’t come away with the win for Jeudy but he had a historic performance in Week 13.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Isaac Guerendo 49ers pic
NFL

LATEST With two RBs on IR, 49ers rookie Isaac Guerendo will see a majority of the work to end the season

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 03 2024
Azeez Al Shaair Texans pic
NFL
Texans’ Azeez Al-Shaair has been suspended three games for his hit on Trevor Lawrence in Week 13
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 03 2024

In Week 13, the Texans were on the road to play the Jaguars. This was their second of two meetings in 2024. Houston won 24-20 in Week 4 at home….

Jerry Jeudy Browns pic
NFL
Jerry Jeudy’s 235 receiving yards vs. the Broncos is the most for any player against their former team
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 03 2024

On Monday Night Football in Week 13, the Browns were on the road to face the Broncos. Jamies Winston and the Browns were 3-8 heading into the matchup. Box Nix…

Jameis Winston Browns pic
NFL
Jameis Winston Set A New Cleveland Browns Franchise Record For Passing Yards In MNF Loss To Broncos
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Dec 03 2024
Justin Tucker Ravens pic
NFL
Ravens’ Justin Tucker is in the midst of his worst season as a kicker in the NFL
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 02 2024
Taysom Hill injury Saints pic
NFL
Saints’ Taysom Hill suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 13 vs. the Rams
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 02 2024
Christian McCaffrey 49ers pic
NFL
49ers’ Christian McCaffrey suffered a potential season-ending PCL injury in Week 13
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 02 2024
Arrow to top