Jerry Jeudy’s 235 receiving yards vs. the Broncos is the most for any player against their former team

On Monday Night Football in Week 13, the Browns were on the road to face the Broncos. Jamies Winston and the Browns were 3-8 heading into the matchup. Box Nix and the Broncos were 7-5 and needed a win before a Week 14 bye. It was a high-scoring game between Cleveland and Denver on a cold Monday night in December.

Browns QB Jamies Winston threw for a franchise record 497 passing yards in a 41-32 loss. Winston had four passing touchdowns and three interceptions. Two of them were pick-sixes by the defense. His top pass catcher on Monday night was former Broncos WR Jerry Jerudy. He had nine catches for 235 receiving yards and a touchdown. That is the most receiving yards by a player against their former team. It was a historic night for Jeudy despite the loss.

Jerry Jeudy came back and put on a show for Broncos fans in Week 13

Despite the loss, Jerry Jeudy put up a historic performance on Monday Night Football 👏 His 235 receiving yards are the most for an NFL player against his former team. pic.twitter.com/qtRPa2gLFQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 3, 2024



This past offseason, the Broncos traded former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns. Jeudy was the 15th pick by Denver in the 2020 NFL draft. The 25-year-old spent the first four seasons of his career with the Broncos. He finished with 211 catches for 3,053 yards and 11 touchdowns in 57 games. Jeudy’s best campaign with the Broncos was in 2022 with 67 catches for 972 yards and six touchdowns. With five games left, he’s on pace to crush those numbers from a few seasons ago.

In 2024, Jeudy has 54 catches for 880 yards and three touchdowns. Jeudy is averaging a career-high (77.3) yards per game. Over his last five games, the former first-round pick is averaging (122.8) yards per contest. He’s quickly become Jameis Winston’s favorite target and Jeudy had an incredible 235 receiving yards on MNF in Week 13. It was a dominant performance vs. the team that drafted him and Jeudy heard the boo’s all night from the home crowd. Cleveland couldn’t come away with the win for Jeudy but he had a historic performance in Week 13.