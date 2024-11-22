NFL

Jerry Jeudy is Cleveland’s WR1 since they traded Amari Cooper

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jerry Jeudy Browns pic
Jerry Jeudy Browns pic

With a 24-19 win on Thursday Night Football in Week 12, the Browns are 3-8 this season. Cleveland was at home for a divisional matchup vs. the Steelers. The Browns’ defense came up big on TNF as Myles Garrett had three sacks and a forced fumble. 

Pittsbrugh’s offense responded with two fourth-quarter touchdowns but Cleveland’s Nick Chubb scored a touchdown with less than a minutes left. This offseason, the Browns traded with Denver for WR Jerry Jeudy. Since the team traded away Amari Cooper to the Bills in 2024, Jeudy has been the team’s undisputed WR1. He has 24 catches for 379 yards and a touchdown in his last four games. That’s an average of (94.8) yards per contest. Jeudy has been playing at a high level in the last month.

Jerry Jeudy is the consistent WR that Cleveland needed when they traded away Amari Cooper


To start his professional career, Jerry Jerudy was the 15th pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Broncos out of Alabama. He played the first four seasons of his career in Denver before they traded him this offseason to Cleveland. The New York Jets wanted to trade for Jeudy but he vetoed a trade to the team. In his first four seasons with the Broncos, Jeudy had 211 catches for 3,053 yards and 11 touchdowns.

In his first six games of the season with the Browns, Jeudy had 20 catches for 248 yards and a touchdown. He was Cleveland’s WR2 when Amari Cooper was on the team. However, the Browns traded Cooper to Buffalo and Jeudy has stepped up as the WR1. Over his last four games, the 25-year-old has 24 catches for 379 yards and a touchdown. He had more production in his last four games than he did in his first six games of the season. Jameis Winston is not afraid to throw the football and Jeudy is a beneficiary of that. The Browns have six games left this season and Jeudy has the potential to break 1,000 yards receiving for the first time in his career.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Daniel Jones Giants pic 1
NFL

LATEST The New York Giants have waived QB Daniel Jones after six seasons

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 22 2024
Jerry Jeudy Browns pic
NFL
Jerry Jeudy is Cleveland’s WR1 since they traded Amari Cooper
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 22 2024

With a 24-19 win on Thursday Night Football in Week 12, the Browns are 3-8 this season. Cleveland was at home for a divisional matchup vs. the Steelers. The Browns’…

Myles Garrett Browns pic
NFL
With three sacks on TNF, Cleveland’s Myles Garrett has 10+ sacks in seven straight seasons
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 22 2024

Winter is upon us and we saw that in a snowy Thursday Night Football matchup in Week 12. The Steelers were on the road to face the Browns. Cleveland’s defense…

Daniel Jones Giants pic
NFL
Daniel Jones Is Remaining Positive Despite Being Benched By The Giants For Week 12
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 22 2024
Bryce Huff Eagles pic
NFL
Eagles’ Bryce Huff will have wrist surgery on Thursday and could return at the end of the regular season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 21 2024
Kayvon Thibodeaux Giants pic
NFL
Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux could make his return in Week 12 vs. the Buccaneers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 21 2024
Brock Purdy 49ers pic
NFL
Brock Purdy Limited In Niners Practice, But George Kittle Says He Plans To Return vs Packers
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 21 2024
Arrow to top