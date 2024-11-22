Jerry Jeudy is Cleveland’s WR1 since they traded Amari Cooper

With a 24-19 win on Thursday Night Football in Week 12, the Browns are 3-8 this season. Cleveland was at home for a divisional matchup vs. the Steelers. The Browns’ defense came up big on TNF as Myles Garrett had three sacks and a forced fumble.

Pittsbrugh’s offense responded with two fourth-quarter touchdowns but Cleveland’s Nick Chubb scored a touchdown with less than a minutes left. This offseason, the Browns traded with Denver for WR Jerry Jeudy. Since the team traded away Amari Cooper to the Bills in 2024, Jeudy has been the team’s undisputed WR1. He has 24 catches for 379 yards and a touchdown in his last four games. That’s an average of (94.8) yards per contest. Jeudy has been playing at a high level in the last month.

Jerry Jeudy is the consistent WR that Cleveland needed when they traded away Amari Cooper

Jerry Jeudy in his last 4 games 🔸 24 catches

🔸 17 catches gaining 10+ yards

🔸 15.8 yards per reception

🔸 94.75 yards per game pic.twitter.com/gidRpxY4rE — PFF Fantasy & Betting (@PFF_Fantasy) November 22, 2024



To start his professional career, Jerry Jerudy was the 15th pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Broncos out of Alabama. He played the first four seasons of his career in Denver before they traded him this offseason to Cleveland. The New York Jets wanted to trade for Jeudy but he vetoed a trade to the team. In his first four seasons with the Broncos, Jeudy had 211 catches for 3,053 yards and 11 touchdowns.

In his first six games of the season with the Browns, Jeudy had 20 catches for 248 yards and a touchdown. He was Cleveland’s WR2 when Amari Cooper was on the team. However, the Browns traded Cooper to Buffalo and Jeudy has stepped up as the WR1. Over his last four games, the 25-year-old has 24 catches for 379 yards and a touchdown. He had more production in his last four games than he did in his first six games of the season. Jameis Winston is not afraid to throw the football and Jeudy is a beneficiary of that. The Browns have six games left this season and Jeudy has the potential to break 1,000 yards receiving for the first time in his career.