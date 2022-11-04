Jerry Bailey & Randy Moss Picks for Breeders Cup | WATCH: Breeders Cup 2022 Picks

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Jerry Bailey & Randy Moss picks for the Breeders Cup as they talk to the ‘In The Money Players Podcast’ to give you their best bets and tips on the horse racing World Championships at Keeneland this Saturday.



Best Breeders Cup Horse Racing Betting Sites



Our Breeders Cup horse racing sports betting sites will allow players to join from ALL US states. Just sign up today, deposit, claim your horse racing free bets and then you can use them to bet on the Breeders’ Cup.

Jerry Bailey and Randy Moss Picks For Breeders’ Cup 2022



Five-time Breeders’ Cup Classic winning jockey Jerry Bailey hooks up with NBC sparring partner Randy Moss to guide you all the Saturday Breeders’ Cup action.

Breeders’ Cup Classic 2022 Picks

Both Jerry Bailey and Randy Moss feel FLIGHTLINE will be hard to beat in the Breeders’ Cup Classic (5:40pm) – see the latest betting below.

However, they feel one of the other main players in the race – Life Is Good – is NOT a horse to have in your exacta and trifecta bets. They believe that once Flightline passes him that he’ll fade away, with the likes of Epicenter and the unexposed Taiba having strong chances of hitting the frame.

However, they’ve also an interesting ‘prop bet’ to hunt our for that involves playing the Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike over Life Is Good. The thinking here is that RICH STRIKE will love the strong pace that the Classic is likely to have and if able to keep tabs on them in the early part of the race will be running on through beaten horses.

In contrast, Life Is Good is expected to be up with the speed, but once Flightline powers by him that he’ll down tools and fade away – leaving the likes of Rich Strike, who is the better stayer in the race to pick him off.

While a Flightline/Rich Strike exacta pays 14/1 with Bovada

Race Matchup – RICH STRIKE to finish ahead of Life Is Good

Join BetOnline ahead of the Breeders’ Cup and get a $1000 free bet (if you deposit $2000), so 50% matched on whatever your opening deposit is (min $50)

Breeders Cup Classic (Sat Nov 5) Moneyline Odds Play Flightline -225 Epicenter +550 Life Is Good

+700 Taiba

+800 Olympiad

+1400 Hot Rod Charlie

+2500 Rich Strike

+3300 Happy Saver

+5000

Note: Odds are subject to change

RELATED: Breeders’ Cup Free Bets and Racebook Bonuses (Use In ANY US State)

RELATED: Breeders’ Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All Races

RELATED: Does Flightline Fit The Breeders’ Cup Classic Trends?

RELATED: Breeders’ Cup Classic Betting, Runners and Picks

Breeders Cup Race Cards & Schedule

See below the post times for the 9 Breeders’ Cup races at Keeneland this weekend.

Breeders’ Cup 2022 Times (EDT) Saturday, Nov 5 Distance Purse TV 11:50 am Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint 7 furlongs $1 million BetOnline 12:29 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint 5 1/2 f (Turf) $1 million BetOnline 1:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile 1 mile $1 million BetOnline 1:50 pm Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf 1 3/16 mi (Turf) $2 million BetOnline 2:30 pm Breeders’ Cup Sprint (Dirt) 6f $2 million BetOnline 3:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Mile 1 mile (Turf) $2 million BetOnline 3:55 pm Breeders’ Cup Distaff 1 1/8 miles $2 million BetOnline 4:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf 1 1/2 mi (Turf) $4 million BetOnline 5:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Classic 1 1/4 miles $6 million BetOnline

Breeders Cup Betting FL — How To Watch Breeders Cup In Florida



🏇 Breeders Cup 2022 Details



📅 Breeders Cup Date : Sat 5 Nov

Sat 5 Nov 🕙 Breeders Cup Race Time: First race 11:50am, Last Race 5:40pm (9 races)

First race 11:50am, Last Race 5:40pm (9 races) 🏟 Where Is 2022 Breeders Cup Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky

Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky 📺 Watch : BetOnline & JazzSports

BetOnline & JazzSports 🎲 Breeders Cup Classic Odds: Flightline -225 | Epicenter +550 | Life Is Good +700 | Taiba +800

$6,000 In 2022 Breeders Cup Cash Bonuses | Join Our Leading Sports Betting Sites With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS

To help, we’ve added all five of our well-respected and fully trusted Sports Betting Sites in a table below with their offers. You’ll see that if you ‘max out’ with them all then you’ll be rewarded with a generous $6000 in free bets that you could use to place bets on the Breeders Cup free bets and you can even do this when betting in ANY US state.

REMEMBER to just use our promo code INSIDERS with each Sports Betting Site to make sure you qualify for the free bets on offer. So, these cracking offers mean horse racing fans looking to bet on the Breeders Cup this week can beat the bookies before even placing a bet!

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 30 days Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None MyBookie $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bet US $2,500: 125% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -280 14 days

Content You May Like