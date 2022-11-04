Jerry Bailey & Randy Moss Picks for Breeders Cup | WATCH: Breeders Cup 2022 Picks

Jerry Bailey & Randy Moss picks for the Breeders Cup as they talk to the ‘In The Money Players Podcast’ to give you their best bets and tips on the horse racing World Championships at Keeneland this Saturday.
Jerry Bailey and Randy Moss Picks For Breeders’ Cup 2022
Five-time Breeders’ Cup Classic winning jockey Jerry Bailey hooks up with NBC sparring partner Randy Moss to guide you all the Saturday Breeders’ Cup action.
Breeders’ Cup Classic 2022 Picks
Both Jerry Bailey and Randy Moss feel FLIGHTLINE will be hard to beat in the Breeders’ Cup Classic (5:40pm) – see the latest betting below.
However, they feel one of the other main players in the race – Life Is Good – is NOT a horse to have in your exacta and trifecta bets. They believe that once Flightline passes him that he’ll fade away, with the likes of Epicenter and the unexposed Taiba having strong chances of hitting the frame.
However, they’ve also an interesting ‘prop bet’ to hunt our for that involves playing the Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike over Life Is Good. The thinking here is that RICH STRIKE will love the strong pace that the Classic is likely to have and if able to keep tabs on them in the early part of the race will be running on through beaten horses.
In contrast, Life Is Good is expected to be up with the speed, but once Flightline powers by him that he’ll down tools and fade away – leaving the likes of Rich Strike, who is the better stayer in the race to pick him off.
While a Flightline/Rich Strike exacta pays 14/1 with Bovada
Race Matchup – RICH STRIKE to finish ahead of Life Is Good
|Breeders Cup Classic (Sat Nov 5) Moneyline
|Odds
|Play
|Flightline
|-225
|Epicenter
|+550
|Life Is Good
|+700
|Taiba
|+800
|Olympiad
|+1400
|Hot Rod Charlie
|+2500
|Rich Strike
|+3300
|Happy Saver
|+5000
Note: Odds are subject to change
Breeders Cup Race Cards & Schedule
See below the post times for the 9 Breeders’ Cup races at Keeneland this weekend.
|Breeders’ Cup 2022 Times (EDT)
|Saturday, Nov 5
|Distance
|Purse
|TV
|11:50 am Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint
|7 furlongs
|$1 million
|BetOnline
|12:29 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint
|5 1/2 f (Turf)
|$1 million
|BetOnline
|1:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile
|1 mile
|$1 million
|BetOnline
|1:50 pm Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf
|1 3/16 mi (Turf)
|$2 million
|BetOnline
|2:30 pm Breeders’ Cup Sprint (Dirt)
|6f
|$2 million
|BetOnline
|3:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Mile
|1 mile (Turf)
|$2 million
|BetOnline
|3:55 pm Breeders’ Cup Distaff
|1 1/8 miles
|$2 million
|BetOnline
|4:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf
|1 1/2 mi (Turf)
|$4 million
|BetOnline
|5:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Classic
|1 1/4 miles
|$6 million
|BetOnline
Breeders Cup Betting FL — How To Watch Breeders Cup In Florida
- 🏇 Breeders Cup 2022 Details
- 📅 Breeders Cup Date: Sat 5 Nov
- 🕙 Breeders Cup Race Time: First race 11:50am, Last Race 5:40pm (9 races)
- 🏟 Where Is 2022 Breeders Cup Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky
- 📺 Watch: BetOnline & JazzSports
- 🎲 Breeders Cup Classic Odds: Flightline -225 | Epicenter +550 | Life Is Good +700 | Taiba +800
