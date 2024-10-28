NFL

Jayden Daniels Pulls Win Out Of Nowhere With Last Gasp Hail Mary Against Caleb Williams And The Bears

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Jayden Daniels
Jayden Daniels

The Commanders looked down and out in week 8 against the Chicago Bears this weekend, but Jayden Daniels pulled off a miracle play with no time left on the clock to secure the most unlikely of wins.  

Jayden Daniels Stuns Chicago With Hail Mary

Sunday night football between the Commanders and Bears also saw the number one and two picks from this year’s NFL draft go head to head on the field

Despite being selected second in the draft, it was Jayden Daniels who came out of the game with a win in a game that was full of wild action right until the final play.

Washington looked in control for most of the game and they had secured a 12 point lead heading into the final minutes of the third quarter, but Chicago wouldn’t give up without a fight.

A De’Andre Swift touchdown just before the final quarter gave the Bears hope where they thought they had none and with just over two minutes left on the clock, they had possession of the ball down by just five points.

It looked like Caleb Williams was going to come out on top in the battle of rookie quarterbacks on Sunday as Roschon Johnson completed the comeback with a one yard rushing touchdown and a successful two point attempt putting Chicago up by three points.

Jayden Daniels got the ball back with just 25 seconds left on the clock and after a quick two passes in his own half, the quarterback was set up around his own 40-yard line.

With no time left on the clock there was nothing more or Daniels to do than just haul the ball into the end zone and after scrambling around his own 40-yard line, the 2nd pick from this year’s draft launched the ball downfield.

In what was an absolute miracle, Daniels’ pass was tipped into the endzone and right into the open arms of Noah Brown, who was stood wide open for the easiest catch of his career.

Once In A Lifetime Hail Mary

There was fears that with his rib injury sustained in week 7 that Daniels may not even play this weekend and at points in the game he looked to be in discomfort with tape wrapped around his body.

Throwing a 60-yard hail mary can’t have been easy for Daniels who was struggling with a knock but he did his team proud with an absolute dime to win the game.

“I just heard people screaming and our sideline rushing the field. That’s how I knew,” Daniels said after the hail mary. “That’s kind of like a once in a lifetime experience. Not too many people get to experience stuff like that.”

Despite only being in his first year, Daniels has already garnered plenty of respect from his teammates which was clear to see after the miracle in Washington.

Speaking after the match, Brown – who caught the winning touchdown – was full of praise for his rookie signal caller, who is the clear early favourite for rookie of the year.

“Man, we’re blessed to have (No.) 5 leading this team. The things he can do are special, even that last play, keeping his composure and fighting like hell to get the ball off, and threw a hell of a ball.

“I wouldn’t want to play with any other quarterback, I’m glad to have him.”

The Commanders moved to 6-2 with their win in week 9 and they look like top contenders to make the playoffs this year, for the first season in the last four years.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Christian Kirk injury Jaguars pic
NFL

LATEST Jaguars’ Christian Kirk broke his collarbone vs. Green Bay and is out the rest of the 2024 season

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 28 2024
Lions Special team
NFL
Lions Special Team Shines In Titans Thrashing As Detroit Becomes Second Side To Put Up 50 Points This Season
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 28 2024

The Lions special team shone on Sunday afternoon in a huge performance against the Titans, with a 90-yard punt return the highlight of the afternoon. Lions Put Up 50 There…

Jayden Daniels
NFL
Jayden Daniels Pulls Win Out Of Nowhere With Last Gasp Hail Mary Against Caleb Williams And The Bears
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 28 2024

The Commanders looked down and out in week 8 against the Chicago Bears this weekend, but Jayden Daniels pulled off a miracle play with no time left on the clock…

Puka Nacua Rams pic
NFL
Puka Nacua Made A Dream Return To The Rams Lineup In Thursday Night Win Over The Vikings
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 25 2024
Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen Giants pic
NFL
Giants owner John Mara is committed to Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen for the 2025 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 24 2024
Cooper Kupp Rams pic
NFL
Rams’ Cooper Kupp to play for the first time in Week 8 after missing four straight games
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 24 2024
Tyreek Hill & Tua Tagovailoa
NFL
Tyreek Hill Tells Fans To Start Him In Fantasy This Week Ahead Of Tua Tagovailoa’s Return To The Field
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 24 2024
Arrow to top