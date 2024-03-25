Drake Maye has long been considered the second-best quarterback prospect in the NFL Draft Class of 2024. USC’s Caleb Williams figures to be a generational, can’t-miss talent that is sure to be the top selection come late April, but Maye hasn’t been far behind in his development and his status among potential draft suitors.

Daniels Now Favored To Be Second Pick In NFL Draft

Jayden Daniels let it fly last season 🚀 pic.twitter.com/QS0Km8TeCR — PFF (@PFF) March 22, 2024

But according to the odds boards as some of the more popular sports betting outlets, there is a different player that is projected to be the second overall pick.

Williams is easily the favorite to be selected first. On DraftKings, the USC product is listed as a whopping -3500 favorite to be the first player off of the board in the first round, a number that has only increased in the past weeks as we near the actual draft process.

And while Maye was previously listed at -200 to be the second overall selection, that number has changed drastically. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has seen his name rise up draft boards so far this spring, as he is coming off of a Heisman Trophy win and being named the AP College Player of the Year in 2023. His odds of being the second overall pick are good, sitting at -170 now, with Maye listed all the way back at +135.

Commanders, Patriots Will Hold The Cards On Decision-Making

Jerod Mayo on Patriots fans: “I’m gonna ask the fans for patience…let us do our jobs” 👍 pic.twitter.com/JixLSJBBpy — Savage (@SavageSports_) March 25, 2024

There hasn’t been much in the way of movement when it comes to the draft. The Bears own the Panthers’ first overall pick, thanks to a trade executed last year around this time, but each of the next 21 selections are set to be made by the original team that owned the pick. The Washington Commanders and New England Patriots will be in the market for a new quarterback, and they might both be in excellent position in order to end up with one of the elite prospects that they covet.

Any team that trades up into the top-5 or even top-3 will be the ones shaking things up and controlling the direction of the draft. There are rumors that QB-hungry teams like the Vikings or Broncos could make an attempt to move up the draft board.