Jayden Daniels can make NFL history this Sunday in the NFC championship game

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
3 min read
The Commanders selected Jayden Daniels with the second pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Washington made a home run decision by selecting Daniels. He’s going to win rookie of the year this season and has the Commanders in the NFC championship. 

Washington finished the season 12-5 and had a road playoff game vs. Tampa Bay. They won 23-20 on a walk-off field goal. That gave the Commanders a matchup in the divisional round vs. the Lions. Jayden Daniels and the Commanders were not phased by Detroit and won that game 45-31. This Sunday, Washington plays in the NFC championship game and rookie QB Jayden Daniels can make NFL history. He needs six passing yards for the most playoff passing yards by a rookie.

Jayden Daniels has the chance to make NFL history on Sunday


It’s been a special rookie season for Commanders QB Jayden Daniels. A 12-5 finish is the best season Washington has had since their 1991 championship team. Daniels started all 17 games for the Commanders in 2024 and will likely win Rookie of the Year in February. The 24-year-old finished with 3,568 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Additionally, Daniels had 148 carries for 891 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

That’s over 4,400 yards of total offense and 31 total touchdowns. All of this was in the regular season for the Commanders. On Sunday, Daniels will play in his third-straight road playoff game. In two playoff games so far, Daniels is 46-66 for 567 passing yards and four touchdowns. With six passing yards against the Eagles, Daniels will have the most passing yards in a postseason by a rookie. Passing Russell Wilson’s record with Seattle.

Jayden Daniels doesn’t care about any record that will be broken on Sunday. He’s worried about getting his team a win in the biggest game of his professional career. Washington and Philadelphia split the season series and are meeting for a third time in the playoffs. In their last matchup, Daniels was at home and beat the Commanders. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts did leave the game early with a concussion. According to odds via BetOnline, the Commanders are six-point underdogs this Sunday vs. the Eagles. Can Jayden Daniels keep Washington’s magical season alive and make a run to the Super Bowl?

