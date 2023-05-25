Javonte Williams Practicing In A Limited Fashion At OTAs

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams is practicing in a limited fashion at the start of OTAs. He is currently recovering from a major knee injury he suffered last season.

Good news: #Broncos RB Javonte Williams has returned to practice with the team, Sean Payton confirms. Williams missed most of last season after tearing his ACL, LCL, and posterolateral corner. pic.twitter.com/GLQAmWBmO3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 25, 2023

This is good news for Broncos fans and Williams himself. Earlier reports suggested that he would not be ready for the beginning of the season, so him at least practicing in some capacity is a welcome sign for the Denver Broncos. Williams will finally try to get the starting job after a couple of seasons. Melvin Gordon is no longer there, but the Broncos signed former Bengals running back Samaje Perine. He had a good season last year when Joe Mixon was sidelined with injury.

When healthy, Williams is seen as one of the better younger running backs in the NFL. he was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of the University of North Carolina. At UNC Williams was accompanied by now New York Jets running back Michael Carter. Williams has always had a running mate that would take almost half of the workload. Even though that might be the case this season, the Broncos would like to ease their running back into the mix when Williams is fully healthy.

The Broncos and Williams himself are looking for bounce back seasons. As they were last year, the Broncos have high expectations with new head coach Sean Payton. Russell Wilson is arguably the quarterback that is under the msot pressure after his worst season as a starter.

The Denver Broncos are +525 to win the AFC West according to Colorado sportsbooks.

Williams practicing at OTAs is a step in the right direction in his recovery. A healthy Williams would be very nice to have for the Broncos.