NFL

Javonte Williams Practicing In A Limited Fashion At OTAs

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
javonte
javonte

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams is practicing in a limited fashion at the start of OTAs. He is currently recovering from a major knee injury he suffered last season.

 

This is good news for Broncos fans and Williams himself. Earlier reports suggested that he would not be ready for the beginning of the season, so him at least practicing in some capacity is a welcome sign for the Denver Broncos. Williams will finally try to get the starting job after a couple of seasons. Melvin Gordon is no longer there, but the Broncos signed former Bengals running back Samaje Perine. He had a good season last year when Joe Mixon was sidelined with injury.

https://www.exceltherapy.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Week-4-hero-1024x685.jpg

When healthy, Williams is seen as one of the better younger running backs in the NFL. he was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of the University of North Carolina. At UNC Williams was accompanied by now New York Jets running back Michael Carter. Williams has always had a running mate that would take almost half of the workload. Even though that might be the case this season, the Broncos would like to ease their running back into the mix when Williams is fully healthy.

The Broncos and Williams himself are looking for bounce back seasons. As they were last year, the Broncos have high expectations with new head coach Sean Payton. Russell Wilson is arguably the quarterback that is under the msot pressure after his worst season as a starter.

The Denver Broncos are +525 to win the AFC West according to Colorado sportsbooks.

Williams practicing at OTAs is a step in the right direction in his recovery. A healthy Williams would be very nice to have for the Broncos.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
javonte
NFL

LATEST Javonte Williams Practicing In A Limited Fashion At OTAs

Author image Owen Jones  •  2h
Pitts
NFL
Atlanta Falcons Kyle Pitts Not Practicing In OTAs
Author image Owen Jones  •  3h

Atlanta Falcons star tight end Kyle Pitss is seen not practicing at the start of OTAs as he is recovering from a torn MCL he suffered last season.    Kyle…

Jimmyg
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo Had Foot Surgery After Signing
Author image Owen Jones  •  4h

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had his off-season foot surgery right after he signed a contract to be the starter. He is missing OTAs and it is yet to…

Peterson
NFL
Adrian Peterson Says He’s Not Retired Yet
Author image Owen Jones  •  May 24 2023
Rogers
NFL
Commanders Lose Tight End To A Season Ending Achilles Injury
Author image Owen Jones  •  May 24 2023
rsz 1200x0 1
NFL
Shanahan On Availability Of Brock Purdy: “Only God Knows”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 24 2023
rsz usa today 199141610
NFL
Joe Burrow Will “No Doubt” Be Highest Paid NFL QB, Says Fowler
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 23 2023
Arrow to top