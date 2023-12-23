Ahead of his fight with Daniel Dubois at ‘Day Of Reckoning’ we have taken a deep dive and in-depth look at the Jarrell Miller weight transition from when he is in and out of training camp. It’s fair to say that Jarrell Miller’s weight is higher than any of his heavyweight rivals!

Jarrell Miller Weight Transition Over The Years

Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller is one of the most compelling and talked about fights on the entire ‘Day Of Reckoning’ card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Dubois vs Miller heavyweight fight is one of the three main bouts, and will take place before Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker and then Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin.

Nicknamed ‘Big Baby’, Miller goes into the bout as the underdog with the best boxing betting apps, with Dubois the favorite to not only beat Miller, but also knock the American out.

This is Miller’s toughest test to date, as he puts his unbeaten record on the line. Miller famously messed up his shot at becoming world heavyweight champion against Anthony Joshua back in 2018, failing various performance enhancing drugs tests.

He has been incredibly vocal this week, and looks to throw his name back into the hat of the elite heavyweights. Not only is he a credible heavyweight fighter, but he is also one of the biggest heavyweights in the world.

Over the years, Miller’s weight has fluctuated from as little as 250-pounds, up to a staggering 341-pounds. Miller has gradually got heavier and heavier as his career has progressed, now weighing in at over 23 stone on a regular basis.

Jarrell Miller Weighs-In Almost 100-Pounds Heavier Than Opponent Daniel Dubois

Jarrell Miller clearly wasn’t happy with what Daniel Dubois said yesterday 😤😳#DayOfReckoning | Tomorrow | TNT Sports Box Office & DAZN PPV | @Turki_alalshikh pic.twitter.com/NUKba0hK04 — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) December 22, 2023

As previously mentioned, Jarrell Miller takes on Daniel Dubois on the Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin undercard at ‘Day Of Reckoning. The build-up has been fiery to say the least, with ‘Big Baby’ seemingly at the centre of it all.

At Friday’s weigh-in, Dubois was cool, calm and collected. He weighed-in at a ready 239-pounds – similar to what he has done for the last few years. However, when Miller weighed-in, he tipped the scales at a staggering 333-pounds (23st 11lb).

This means that Miller is a staggering 94-pounds heavier than Miller ahead of their bout tonight. This means Jarrell Miller’s weight is exactly the same as it was last time out against Lucas Browne.

Jarrell Miller: 333lbs

Daniel Dubois: 239lbs The weight difference is WILD 😳#DayofReckoning l 11 AM ET l Saturday l ESPN+ PPV 🍿 pic.twitter.com/63oDQp1tWP — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 22, 2023

Jarrell Miller Weight History (Last 10 Fights)

Fight Jarrell Miller Weight Jarrell Miller vs Daniel Dubois 333 lbs Jarrell Miller vs Lucas Browne 333 lbs Jarrell Miller vs Derek Cardenas 328 1/4 lbs Jarrell Miller vs Ariel Esteban Bracamonte 341 3/4 lbs Jarrell Miller vs Bogdan Dinu 315 1/4 lbs Jarrell Miller vs Tomasz Adamek 317 lbs Jarrell Miller vs Johann Duhaupas 304 1/4 lbs Jarrell Miller vs Mariusz Wach 283 1/4 lbs Jarrell Miller vs Gerald Washington 298 3/4 lbs Jarrell Miller vs Fred Kassi 296 1/2 lbs