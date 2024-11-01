Jared Goff made history for the Lions in October and after a record breaking four games, the Detroit quarterback won NFC Offensive Player Of The Month.

Goff Scoops NFC Offensive Award

After a sensational October, Jared Goff made history, as he became the first Lions quarterback to ever win the NFC Offensive Player Of The Month award. The last Lions player to win the award was wide receiver Calvin Johnson in 2013.

Goff cruised through the third month in the NFL season, with three emphatic victories for Detroit in a three game period where they scored 30+ points in every game.

The Lions quarterback completed 52 passes from 65 attempts last month and with a passer rating of 149.8 across the three wins, there really was no denying the signal corner an NFC award.

Jared Goff is your NFC Offensive Player of The Month 🔥#OnePride pic.twitter.com/VzyWcHt2aT — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) October 31, 2024

An average rating of 149.8 is the highest ever recorded by a quarterback through October and 0 interceptions for eight touchdowns justified the high score.

In his award winning month, Goff had a completion rate of 80% and he threw for 680 yards with an average of 226 passing yards per game.

Goff is now a solid favourite to be crowned as the regular season MVP this year, but it isn’t just the quarterback who is carrying the Lions, who are thriving across the board after seven games.

The @Lions are 6-1 this year, their best start to a season since 1956.

⁰#OnePride pic.twitter.com/Eqv4KPjAm7 — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) October 27, 2024

Detroit have become firm Super Bowl contenders this year after their best start to the league in franchise history, with Dan Campbell’s team really turning a corner in the last two years.

The Lions kick off November with one of their toughest games of the season so far and an in form 6-2 Packers team will be a good test to see just how good Detroit really can be.

If Goff and Jordan Love are both in the same vain of form that they have been enjoying in the last month, Sunday’s game should be one of the best matchups to look out for in week 9.