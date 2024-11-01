NFL

Jared Goff Named NFC Offensive Player Of The Month After Faultless October For The Lions

Olly Taliku
Jared Goff made history for the Lions in October and after a record breaking four games, the Detroit quarterback won NFC Offensive Player Of The Month.   

Goff Scoops NFC Offensive Award

After a sensational October, Jared Goff made history, as he became the first Lions quarterback to ever win the NFC Offensive Player Of The Month award. The last Lions player to win the award was wide receiver Calvin Johnson in 2013.

Goff cruised through the third month in the NFL season, with three emphatic victories for Detroit in a three game period where they scored 30+ points in every game.

The Lions quarterback completed 52 passes from 65 attempts last month and with a passer rating of 149.8 across the three wins, there really was no denying the signal corner an NFC award.

An average rating of 149.8 is the highest ever recorded by a quarterback through October and 0 interceptions for eight touchdowns justified the high score.

In his award winning month, Goff had a completion rate of 80% and he threw for 680 yards with an average of 226 passing yards per game.

Goff is now a solid favourite to be crowned as the regular season MVP this year, but it isn’t just the quarterback who is carrying the Lions, who are thriving across the board after seven games.

Detroit have become firm Super Bowl contenders this year after their best start to the league in franchise history, with Dan Campbell’s team really turning a corner in the last two years.

The Lions kick off November with one of their toughest games of the season so far and an in form 6-2 Packers team will be a good test to see just how good Detroit really can be.

If Goff and Jordan Love are both in the same vain of form that they have been enjoying in the last month, Sunday’s game should be one of the best matchups to look out for in week 9.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Arrow to top