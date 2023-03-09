NFL wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase could be in trouble after his ex-girlfriend made some serious accusations against him via social media.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase’s ex-girlfriend Ambar Nicole made some stunning accusations via social media on Wednesday.

Nicole took to Instagram to air out some dirty laundry regarding her former boyfriend and the father of her child.

The posts, which have since been deleted, accuse Chase of having ‘skeletons in his closet’. Nicole also claims to possess videos that could ‘end his career’.

The couple apparently has a court appearance set for the near future.

Check out the post below.

Update: #Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase’s ex-girlfriend Ambar Nicole says she has video evidence that “would end his career” “You have some skeletons in your closet” All posts that she made have since been deleted. All accusations as of now. pic.twitter.com/GtmTLugYP2 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) March 9, 2023

What Is Chase Being Accused Of?

Despite reportedly having damning evidence against the Bengals’ wide receiver, Nicole didn’t actually make any clear accusations against Chase.

Here is a full transcript of the posts below:

“Now Mr. Chase, you have some skeletons in your closet. I know the real you. Stop dodging the courts and responsibility. You know yourself I have multiple videos that will end your career in one post. I’ll have my attorney at the Bengals’ facility in 2.5 seconds. You know wassup.”

Chase’s ex-girlfriend didn’t stop there.

She posted a poll on her Instagram story asking whether or not she should go on Instagram live and reveal her ‘horror stories’.

“Should I go live later and share the horror stories and receipts while dealing with my BD. I’ve been trying to hold off sharing receipts for our court appearance but I’ll give y’all a rundown on why I’m upset anyways”.

Could Chase Face Discipline From The NFL?

At this point, Chase doesn’t appear to be facing any sort of discipline.

Unless further details are released regarding the matter, it is unlikely that the NFL would step in with an investigation.

However, if it does get to that point, Chase could be in trouble.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has made his stance on domestic violence and other issues very clear in the past and could use Chase to set an example for the rest of the league.

