NFL

Ja’Marr Chase’s ex-girlfriend Ambar Nicole has videos that could ‘end his career’

Author image
Gia Nguyen
3 min read
JaMarr Chases ex girlfriend Ambar Nicole has videos that could ‘end his career
JaMarr Chases ex girlfriend Ambar Nicole has videos that could ‘end his career

NFL wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase could be in trouble after his ex-girlfriend made some serious accusations against him via social media.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase’s ex-girlfriend Ambar Nicole made some stunning accusations via social media on Wednesday.

Nicole took to Instagram to air out some dirty laundry regarding her former boyfriend and the father of her child.

The posts, which have since been deleted, accuse Chase of having ‘skeletons in his closet’. Nicole also claims to possess videos that could ‘end his career’.

The couple apparently has a court appearance set for the near future.

Check out the post below.

What Is Chase Being Accused Of?

Despite reportedly having damning evidence against the Bengals’ wide receiver, Nicole didn’t actually make any clear accusations against Chase.

Here is a full transcript of the posts below:

“Now Mr. Chase, you have some skeletons in your closet. I know the real you. Stop dodging the courts and responsibility. You know yourself I have multiple videos that will end your career in one post. I’ll have my attorney at the Bengals’ facility in 2.5 seconds. You know wassup.”

Chase’s ex-girlfriend didn’t stop there.

She posted a poll on her Instagram story asking whether or not she should go on Instagram live and reveal her ‘horror stories’.

“Should I go live later and share the horror stories and receipts while dealing with my BD. I’ve been trying to hold off sharing receipts for our court appearance but I’ll give y’all a rundown on why I’m upset anyways”.

Could Chase Face Discipline From The NFL?

At this point, Chase doesn’t appear to be facing any sort of discipline.

Unless further details are released regarding the matter, it is unlikely that the NFL would step in with an investigation.

However, if it does get to that point, Chase could be in trouble.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has made his stance on domestic violence and other issues very clear in the past and could use Chase to set an example for the rest of the league.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

Author image

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen
Author Image

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
NYG
NFL

LATEST New York Giants Retain Two Key Offensive Pieces

Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 7 2023
Lamar
NFL
NFL Round-Up: Jackson, Carr Questions Answered, Giants Keep Their Guys
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 7 2023

There are plenty of questions still to be answered regarding player movement in the NFL this off-season, but we are starting to get some answers early this week as players…

Lamar
NFL
Baltimore Ravens Place Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag On Lamar Jackson
Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 7 2023

In a move that surprised some in the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens have placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson. Ravens sent notice to the NFLPA that they…

derek carr saints
NFL
New Orleans Saints Super Bowl Odds Improve After Signing Derek Carr
Author image David Evans  •  Mar 6 2023
Tua
NFL
Miami Dolphins Open To A Tua Tagovailoa Contract Extension
Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 1 2023
Carr
NFL
Derek Carr Finishes Free Agent Visits With Panthers, Jets, and Saints
Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 1 2023
combine23
NFL
NFL Combine Start Date: Schedule of Events and Key Times to Watch for 40-Yard Dash and Bench Press
Author image David Evans  •  Mar 1 2023
Arrow to top